Top 10 Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs To Watch In 2023

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The year is all set for a great start. Here are 10 female business owners who are worth keeping an eye on in the coming year. These women have made a name for themselves through their businesses, and they show no signs of slowing down. So if you're looking for some entrepreneurial inspiration, look no further than these women!

Bonnie Comley, Broadway HD

Bonnie Comley is an American three-time Tony Award-winning theater producer. She has won an Olivier Award and two Drama Desk Awards for her stage productions. She is a member of The Broadway League and serves on their Audience Engagement and Education Committee. She is the owner/founder of the media tech company; BroadwayHD.

BroadwayHD is the world's premier online streaming platform delivering over 300 premium live full-length musicals and stage plays to an underserved global audience. BroadwayHD currently has subscribers in 123 countries, and more than half of these countries do not host Broadway tours.

The digital theater experience is the gateway to the live stage experience; BroadwayHD serves the existing Broadway fan and cultivates the next generation of Broadway fans. The demographic of the Broadway ticket buyer is 40 plus, while the majority of BroadwayHD subscribers are 18 to 34 years old.

Trixy Castro, Aureus Finance Group

Trixy Castro is a recognized innovator in the United States real estate and mortgage finance industries.

After beginning her career at Wells Fargo, she launched Genesis Capital in 2007. Coupled with her deep roots in banking, Trixy leveraged her expertise in deal structuring and client development to create a powerhouse private bank from the ground up.

Seeing an underserved niche for real estate professionals needing access to financing for real estate acquisitions, Trixy founded Genesis Auctions in 2011, which then led to an acquisition of Hudson & Marshall, LLC, a leading real estate auction platform that she sold to Fidelity National Title in 2017. The following year, Trixy successfully sold Genesis Capital to Goldman Sachs.

Trixy's work has not gone unnoticed. She has received numerous awards and accolades from the industry's top influencers, recognizing her for her positive impact on the housing market.

Today, Trixy is again dominating the market with her newest firm, Aureus Finance Group. Revolutionizing the real estate industry, Aureus is leading the development of new, innovative and customized loan products to meet the unique needs of today's borrowers.

Loretta Markevics, Sed Communications

Loretta Markevics is a marketing visionary who triggers hypergrowth for startup brands as the founder of integrated marketing agency Sēd. Loretta is using her experience as a global PR and advertising agency C-suite executive providing strategic counsel to the biggest brands in the world, to help startup brands win against them. Sēd, a female-run, first-of-its-kind agency, was specifically designed to help startups differentiate themselves through category eruption: a reordering of category leadership by redefining the codes and conventions that define it. An understanding of the vulnerabilities of big brands, a passion for the underdog, a reputation for bold marketing ideas, and an innovative spirit enables the agency to deliver against this promise. Markevics also recently launched The Greenhouse, Sēd's in-house incubator that invents brands and products to support the startup community. In 2021 Sēd's Greenhouse launched its first brand called The Farmers Finds, a subscription platform for farmers-market-born startups to expand beyond their local footprint.

Jeanne A. Moir, International Planning Alliance, LLC

At International Planning Alliance, Jeanne A. Moir offers insights for fellow entrepreneurs to go from confused to confident. Providing exceptional client experiences to help protect and build wealth. Mentoring women. These enterprising attributes make Jeanne Moir a force in financial services. Jeanne's diverse book of business and her unyielding commitment to clients has given her a Court of the Table seat with the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT). Jeanne was recently named the Preferred Provider of Disability Insurance for the Women's Bar Association for the State of New York. As a Founding Member of Take her Lead, the Women's Leadership Council at her firm, she works to advance colleagues and peers. Her entrepreneurial spirit aligns with her dedication to philanthropy. She is the Founder of The Giving Back Forum1, a one-stop-shop to learn about and get involved with upcoming local events. Being of service to the community, her clients, and her loved ones set Jeanne up for continued success.

Lisa Rehurek, Rehurricane Enterprises

Lisa Rehurek is an international best-selling author, national speaker/trainer, and strategic RFP (Request for Proposal) expert. She and her team have trained audiences on everything from sales to strategy, mindset to marketing. With over 26 years of RFP experience and her down-to-earth, "get it done" personality, Lisa has built a seven-figure business while remaining committed to improving her local and business community.

As Founder & CEO of The RFP Success Company, Lisa leads her team of RFP consultants to help clients win government contracts. Using an out-of-the-box, yet proven winning framework, they achieve dramatically higher than average win rates in local, state and higher education RFPs.

Lisa is currently writing her 9th book, Breaking Into State Government: A Roadmap for RFP Success, expected in late 2022. In it, Lisa shares the best practices and insider tips to successfully (and profitably) launch into the state government contract space for mid-market businesses.

Sofia Shved, PR Novo

Sofia Shved is the founder and CEO of PR Novo, a boutique, award-winning PR Agency. PR Novo outpaces changes in today's rapidly evolving media landscape by bringing brand, advocacy, reputation, and business results to new heights.

PR Novo is a completely remote company, and the team is from 4 different countries. The journey started in 2019 when they landed their first client. From working with Individual entrepreneurs to Fortune 500s companies, they have come a long way.

Sofia's company has helped many businesses increase their market presence and build authority in their niche – some of the clients increased consulting fees by 3x and even raised $175 million. PR Novo is dedicated to bringing recognition and helping their clients stand out crowd.

Dr. Mary Mason, Little Medical School

Mary V. Mason, M.D., MBA, FACP, is the founder and CEO of Little Medical School, an award-winning educational franchise that has inspired over 1 million children worldwide since its creation in 1999. She has 20 + years of experience as a senior executive for a Fortune 25 company designing clinical and educational programs that improve health outcomes and literacy and promote workforce development. Dr. Mason earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Bio-engineering at the University of Illinois and her M.D. and MBA from Washington University. She completed her clinical training at the Washington University School of Medicine and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where she was Chief Resident for the Department of Medicine. She is board-certified in internal medicine, is a fellow of the American College of Physicians, and is a member of Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honorary Society.

An active member in the community, Dr. Mason serves on the Board of Oasis, Parents as Teachers Board, and the Washington University National Council for the Institute of Public Health. She has also been recognized as a member of the 2008 class of 40 under 40 and 2016 class of Most Influential Business Women by the St. Louis Business Journal. Most recently Dr. Mason received the 2019 Washington University School of Medicine Alumni Achievement Award and a 2020 University of Illinois Alumni Award.

Sheri Mills, Your Wellness Redefined

Sheri Mills is a heart-centered Functional Nutrition & Health Coach, entrepreneur, and speaker. She is the CEO and Founder of Your Wellness Redefined Inc and the Co-founder of Functional Wellness Network.

After dealing with constant pain and her own health issues for over 25 years, Sheri discovered, with the help of a health coach, that through nutritional and lifestyle changes along with amazing supplements, she is now living pain-free!

This has led her to go back to a Functional Medical school and give back through her knowledge to help others live a better quality of life pain-free. Sheri offers personalized programs for each client and guides them while they implement life changes so they, too can achieve the results they need to live their best life naturally and full of renewed purpose and joy.

Esther Jh Kim, Consider Beyond

ConsiderBeyond, founded by Esther, is the first globe-spanning discovery app for rising consumers that are more conscious. ConsiderBeyond was created to help consumers effortlessly discover brands and places aligned with their personal values and current location. What's unique is how ConsiderBeyond brings together professional knowledge and insights into the product to help normal consumers choose a lifestyle that is more sustainable and conscious.

The ConsiderBeyond app was launched in an early beta mode in April 2021, and since then, the official app now penetrates into 70 user countries, covering hundreds of brands across 26 countries. As soon as it launched, the inbound contacts to onboard and partner have been tremendous, hailing from 20 countries. A consumer can discover brands by category and their current location but also by 40 plus credible third-party sustainability-related certifications.

ConsiderBeyond started with a single excel sheet when Esther started evaluating consumer brands with her professional knowledge and perspective in sustainability and ESG. Esther has dedicated her career to sustainability as an ESG analyst, impact investing, and sustainability management consultant since sustainability was not out of the public's attention.

After so much time helping the investor community and corporations to integrate sustainability, she realized not much information and tools were available for small and medium companies or consumers. Recognizing her responsibility to deliver better information and convenient tools for rising conscious consumers and consumer brands worldwide, ConsiderBeyond was born, backed by high-net-worth individuals that are impact investors.

Alina Krehovets, Business Intelligence

As a CEO and Founder of Bussiness Intelligence, Alina Krehovets is passionate about helping business owners make data-based decisions.

Before creating BI, Alina gained an extensive experience in management consulting in one of the Big-4 global consulting companies, which allows her to have a high-level view of businesses & market opportunities and take ownership of her client's problems and ambitions.

The agency focuses on building effective market entrance strategies, business plans, and digital innovations backed by quantifiable results. Alina works with market research, target audience & competitor analysis hand-to-hand with her team and makes recommendations for clients from Fortune 500 companies to emerging tech startups. This year BI already had over 100 successful projects.

"There is a great difference between knowing and understanding, we make sure our reports help you Understand the market. We bring value, not just data," says Alina, Founder of BI.