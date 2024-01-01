Beijing

Meet the Chinese Owner of a Popular Gay Dating App US Calls 'National Security Risk'

Gaming company Beijing Kunlun Tech Co. Ltd is looking to sell Grindr, according to reports

By Nidhi Singh
Chinese SaaS Startup Moka Nabs $27 Million in Series B Funding

The funding will be mainly used for talent introduction, product innovation and business development

How Didi Chuxing is Driving the Electric Revolution In China

The transportation platform recently announced a joint venture with Beijing Electric Vehicle Co., a unit of state-owned BAIC

Cities in Asia-Pacific Ahead in the Race of Short-term Economic Momentum

According to a report, cities in Asia have the strongest short-term economic and real estate market momentum.

Tencent-backed IoT Startup G7 Bags $320 Million in New Funding

In just over a year, G7 has received an estimated US$500 million in investment, through multiple rounds, making it one of the most valuable IoT companies in the world

China's Largest Bank Announces $200 million Fund for Indian MSMEs and Startups

'Second Startup India Investment Seminar' was organized in Beijing to foster innovation in trade between the two neighbouring nations