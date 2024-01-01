Beijing
Meet the Chinese Owner of a Popular Gay Dating App US Calls 'National Security Risk'
Gaming company Beijing Kunlun Tech Co. Ltd is looking to sell Grindr, according to reports
Chinese SaaS Startup Moka Nabs $27 Million in Series B Funding
The funding will be mainly used for talent introduction, product innovation and business development
How Didi Chuxing is Driving the Electric Revolution In China
The transportation platform recently announced a joint venture with Beijing Electric Vehicle Co., a unit of state-owned BAIC
Cities in Asia-Pacific Ahead in the Race of Short-term Economic Momentum
According to a report, cities in Asia have the strongest short-term economic and real estate market momentum.
Tencent-backed IoT Startup G7 Bags $320 Million in New Funding
In just over a year, G7 has received an estimated US$500 million in investment, through multiple rounds, making it one of the most valuable IoT companies in the world
China's Largest Bank Announces $200 million Fund for Indian MSMEs and Startups
'Second Startup India Investment Seminar' was organized in Beijing to foster innovation in trade between the two neighbouring nations