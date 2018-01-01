Nidhi Singh

A self confessed Bollywood Lover, Travel junkie and Food Evangelist.I like travelling and I believe it is very important to take ones mind off the daily monotony .
Flexible Workspace
Are Flexible Workspaces the Next Big Thing In the Asia-Pacific Region?
With the passage of time, workspaces have embraced innovation. Here's how flexible workspaces are faring in the fiercely competitive APAC market, which has been smitten by the trend
Friday Flashback
Friday Flashback: Tencent Music Targets Spotify by Debuting on NYSE
Know what happened in the APAC region over the past week
Mobility
Grab, Yamaha Seal Partnership to Bring Next-Gen Mobility Services In Southeast Asia
The Japanese motorcycle maker also aims to leverage Grab's customer base in the region
Tech Companies
The Best Tech Companies to Work For in India For 2018
Indian job seekers see greater scope for career advancement and work exposure in large international firms when it comes to the technology sector, finds a new report
IoT
Tencent-backed IoT Startup G7 Bags $320 Million in New Funding
In just over a year, G7 has received an estimated US$500 million in investment, through multiple rounds, making it one of the most valuable IoT companies in the world
Drones
Zomato Is All Set to Fly Higher With Drones, But Is India Ready For It?
Drone deliveries in India haven't had the greatest of starts, with many technical and regulatory hurdles
upskilling
How Upskilling Can Pave the Way for Blue-Collar Workers' Employment in the Future
To be successful in the age of automation, blue-collar workers need upskilling and training to survive in the market hastily opting for robots over humans
Mobility
E-scooter Service Neuron Mobility Secures $5 Million Funding To Accelerate APAC Expansion
Southeast Asia's first regional e-scooter sharing service is set to shape the future of urban mobility
Apps
Top Four Apps For Busy Entrepreneurs To Record Notes On The Go
From Bill Gates to Tim Ferris, every big entrepreneur has one quirky note-taking habit
Robotics
Toyota's Humanoid Robot Goes Wireless Thanks to 5G Technology
The Japanese automotive giant is using 5G technology to control the robot without wires
Telecommunications
Who Will Lead the 5G Race In 2019?
The rollout of 5G network will have a major impact on every aspect of our digital world and global economy
Cybersecurity
CloudSEK Bags $1.97 Million Pre-Series A Funding To Push Global Expansion
The start-up promises to build a risk-free cybersecurity ecosystem in Asia.
Holidays
What Entrepreneurs Need This Holiday Season?
These holidays, take some time out of your business to cut down on clutter and make your own wishlist
Health Care
With $30 Million Funding, GOQii Plans to Aid Japan's Healthcare Market
Given its ageing population and focus on preventive healthcare, the country is ripe for the entry of players like GOQii
Technology
Here's How Temasek Is Going All Out With Blockchain & AI
The investment firm is looking to explore opportunities in these two technologies