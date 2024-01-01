Go-Jek

Indonesian Ride-hailing Giant Go-Jek Picks Up $100 Million Funding From Astra International

The strategic partnership will maximize Indonesia's potential to continue to be at the forefront of Southeast Asia's digital transformation

By Nidhi Singh
Indonesia's Financial Companies Team up to Challenge Go-jek and Ovo

Indonesia has been going aggressive on its cashless drive

Indonesia Toughens its Ride-hailing Laws with Standardized Rates

The ministry has decided to address woes of drivers with fixed rates in the ride-hailing industry

Go-Jek Grabs Singapore After the Philippines' Rejection

The Indonesian company is expanding rapidly in Singapore that is home to its arch-rival Grab