Go-Jek
Indonesian Ride-hailing Giant Go-Jek Picks Up $100 Million Funding From Astra International
The strategic partnership will maximize Indonesia's potential to continue to be at the forefront of Southeast Asia's digital transformation
Indonesia's Financial Companies Team up to Challenge Go-jek and Ovo
Indonesia has been going aggressive on its cashless drive
Indonesia Toughens its Ride-hailing Laws with Standardized Rates
The ministry has decided to address woes of drivers with fixed rates in the ride-hailing industry
Go-Jek Grabs Singapore After the Philippines' Rejection
The Indonesian company is expanding rapidly in Singapore that is home to its arch-rival Grab