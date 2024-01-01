gojek
Gojek Founder and Ex-CEO Appointed Indonesia's Minister of Education and Culture
Makarim had announced his resignation to the press on Monday
What's Driving Grab and Gojek's Superapp Success
Ridehailing companies, most of which are loss-making, are looking beyond just passenger mobility to boost their profit margins. And consumers are lapping it up.
"Superapp" giant Gojek Launches Video Streaming Platform
Christened 'GoPlay', the on-demand content streaming service will compete with Netflix, and regional players
Friday Flashback: GoJek Becomes Indonesia's First Decacorn
The Investment Spree In Ride-hailing Space Is Just Getting Started
Go-Jek's arch-rival Grab has set a new benchmark in scaling investments
Friday Flashback: Singapore Boosts Startup Funding
How Smart Solutions can Help ASEAN Cities Improve Quality of Life?
Intelligent traffic lights and emergency response applications could save around 5,000 lives lost each year in accidents
Go-Jek Expands Presence In Southeast Asia With Go-Viet
The on-demand multi-service app covers 12 districts in Vietnam