Aparajita Saxena

Entrepreneur Staff
Deputy Associate Editor, Asia Pacific

Climate Change

5 Asian Startups That Are Trying to Solve The Plastic Problem

"There's one issue that will define the contours of this century more dramatically than any other, and that is the urgent and growing threat of a changing climate," - Former U.S. President Barack Obama
4 min read
Technology

5 Things to Know About Egypt's Startup Ecosystem

Egypt, the land of pyramids, pharaohs, and the Nile, is fast becoming one of the hottest startup hubs in the Middle East and Africa region
6 min read