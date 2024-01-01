startup china

China's TechCrunch-like Website Files to Go Public, Shrugging U.S.-China Trade War Volatility

The filing came amid market rumours that the U.S. was considering delisting Chinese firms from U.S. stock exchanges.

By Aparajita Saxena
Five Facts Every Businessman Should Know About China

Here's all you need to know before establishing your moorings in China

Why SoftBank Vision Fund Has Invested in this Chinese Secondhand Car Platform

Through continuous innovation across its product, service, and data platforms, the Chehaoduo Group has reduced barriers to purchase a new car for consumers as well

How Didi Chuxing is Driving the Electric Revolution In China

The transportation platform recently announced a joint venture with Beijing Electric Vehicle Co., a unit of state-owned BAIC

Cities in Asia-Pacific Ahead in the Race of Short-term Economic Momentum

According to a report, cities in Asia have the strongest short-term economic and real estate market momentum.

Can Elon Musk's Tesla Bestride the Chinese Automobile Market?

For the California-based electric car company, which is setting up its first manufacturing plant outside the US in Shanghai, cracking the market won't be an easy task

How Indian Startups Are Grabbing A Larger Slice of Chinese Investments

Some of the big investments in the Indian startup ecosystem are done by Alibaba, Ctrip and Tencent

How Start-ups Are Battling Air Pollution in China

With air pollution reaching alarming levels across China, many entrepreneurs have turned to the idea of developing environment-friendly solutions