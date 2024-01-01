Superapp

News and Trends

Gojek Founder and Ex-CEO Appointed Indonesia's Minister of Education and Culture

Makarim had announced his resignation to the press on Monday

By Aparajita Saxena
Entrepreneurs

Grab, Inside Out: Singapore Unicorn's Big Foray Into Investing in Startups

Singapore's Grab earlier this year launched its investment platform, Grab Ventures, focused on tech, logistics, mobility, payments, food and groceries, and other on demand services

Technology

What's Driving Grab and Gojek's Superapp Success

Ridehailing companies, most of which are loss-making, are looking beyond just passenger mobility to boost their profit margins. And consumers are lapping it up.

Technology

"Superapp" giant Gojek Launches Video Streaming Platform

Christened 'GoPlay', the on-demand content streaming service will compete with Netflix, and regional players

Leadership

Why Go-jek Will Win in the End

Go-jek's coming domination of Southeast Asia is how deeply it is embedded into its market