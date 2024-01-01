Superapp
Gojek Founder and Ex-CEO Appointed Indonesia's Minister of Education and Culture
Makarim had announced his resignation to the press on Monday
Grab, Inside Out: Singapore Unicorn's Big Foray Into Investing in Startups
Singapore's Grab earlier this year launched its investment platform, Grab Ventures, focused on tech, logistics, mobility, payments, food and groceries, and other on demand services
What's Driving Grab and Gojek's Superapp Success
Ridehailing companies, most of which are loss-making, are looking beyond just passenger mobility to boost their profit margins. And consumers are lapping it up.
"Superapp" giant Gojek Launches Video Streaming Platform
Christened 'GoPlay', the on-demand content streaming service will compete with Netflix, and regional players
Why Go-jek Will Win in the End
Go-jek's coming domination of Southeast Asia is how deeply it is embedded into its market