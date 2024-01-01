Dr. Nagarjun Mishra

CBO & CSO (Chief officer - Business and Strategy ), PurpleHealth

An Emergency Physician by education, Dr. Nagarjun comes with a wealth of experience in the Healthcare and Wellness sector.

Prior to joining purplehealth.com, Dr. Nagarjun was leading Health & Wellness teams of top Indian insurance companies such as Reliance General Insurance and ICICI Lombard. In addition, Dr. Nagarjun helped found one of India's first healthcare portals, totalhealthneeds.com.

Dr. Nagarjun is an alumnus of Hyderabad Public School and pursued Emergency Medicine through Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad.