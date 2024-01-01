Dr. Nagarjun Mishra
CBO & CSO (Chief officer - Business and Strategy ), PurpleHealth
An Emergency Physician by education, Dr. Nagarjun comes with a wealth of experience in the Healthcare and Wellness sector.
Prior to joining purplehealth.com, Dr. Nagarjun was leading Health & Wellness teams of top Indian insurance companies such as Reliance General Insurance and ICICI Lombard. In addition, Dr. Nagarjun helped found one of India's first healthcare portals, totalhealthneeds.com.
Dr. Nagarjun is an alumnus of Hyderabad Public School and pursued Emergency Medicine through Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Demonetization: Its Impact and Opportunity in Indian Healthcare Ecosystem
The country is on the cusp of witnessing a revolution where the healthcare system would go cashless. The payment industry is in a state of flux, owing to the socio, economic, political and demographic changes driving the market.