An Engineer Turned Entrepreneur

Kendrick Martinez started his company "Hier Marketing" with $30k. It is now worth $40 Million, according to a recent valuation

After spending several years in the professional track runner circuit and Civil Engineering, Kendrick Martinez transitioned from a 9-5 engineer to an entrepreneur. Martinez founded the media marketing company Hier Marketing to share his insights on the world of social media with online audiences.

Martinez achieved global recognition from his work with notable global brands like FashionNova, Universal Music, Sony Music, and many more celebrity brands and companies, according to his Forbes article feature. His expertise in culture and media prompted the creation of Hier Marketing in 2016.

The platforms provide follower growth campaigns through 10 big meme pages summing up to 70 million followers, and in those meme pages, Kendrick does (giveaways or clickbait content to force followers to follow) and provides real engagement (likes, saves and comments) for explore page exposure helping your reach and impressive analytics. Also, access to high-tier PR publications features.

The company's mission is to help any level brand or entity grow in numbers on Instagram in the most effective and fastest way possible.

Across its Instagram platforms, Hier Marketing has grown its viewership substantially over the last 6 years. Targeting a largely millennial/Gen Z audience, the company records more than 15 million people viewing its content per week Kendrick Martinez's 10 instagram pages receive 300 million impressions a month and has amassed more than 70 million Instagram followers, according to Hier Marketing.

Having gained substantial notoriety thus far, Hier Marketing late last year underwent a 20% acquisition. With the capital, Martinez is enhancing its platform. The new capital brings Hier Marketing's valuation to $40 Million and will go toward developments the company already has in the pipeline.

Foremost, Hier Marketing will further develop its tech solution and expand it's business and operations.