Top 10 Entrepreneurs To Follow In 2022

Maxime Boudreault-Dunn

Growing up in an entrepreneurial environment, Maxime Boudreault-Dunn has always been passionate about the world of business since a young age, and it was the only pathway possible for him. His proactive and genuine approach, combined with his contacts in different industries, allowed him to build something out of the ordinary. Max and his team built the company called TRND Inc, currently valued at +$20M. The marketing arm of the company called, Creative TRND, achieved world recognition in November 2018 by having one of its channels become "The World's Most Watched Channel" across all social media platforms, generating over +5.4B minutes viewed in one single calendar month.

As an official partner with Google, Meta, Shopify, TikTok, and Wix, Creative TRND offers a wide range of services, such as branding & design, content marketing, crypto marketing, influencer marketing, paid advertising, press releases, SEO, social media marketing and e-commerce solutions.

Carl Runefelt

Carl Runefelt, also known as 'The Moon,' is the founder of The Moon Group. He is a serial entrepreneur who has invested in 400 blockchain-based startups, making him possibly the world's largest crypto angel investor. The crypto evangelist has been featured in Forbes 30 under 30 and in top business publications such as FOX Business, Forbes US, CNBC, Business Insider, Cointelegraph, and Techtelegraph UK.

Carl is also the co-founder of multiple crypto companies and is a well-known speaker, a respected philanthropist, and a blockchain expert who has a massive social media influence. With more than 4 million followers across YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, Carl is already well on his way to being a frontrunner in the mass adoption of blockchain technologies and cryptocurrencies.

Royston G King

Royston G King is a highly sought-after Forbes 30 Under 30 advisor & partner in business building, digital marketing, customer/client acquisition, PR publicity, social media, and advertising.

His vast clientele includes celebrities, billionaires, royal family brands, 8 & 9 figure and billion-dollar brands, public-listed companies, New York Times best-selling authors, social media verified public figures (actors, pro athletes, musicians, entrepreneurs, personal brand influencers, etc.), Fortune500, Forbes 1000, and Inc5000 brands — in short, thousands of leading companies across hundreds of industries, spanning six continents.

With his impeccable talent, Royston scales businesses rapidly, predictably, and profitably, creating a waiting list of red-hot prospects.

Bhavin Swadas

Bhavin Swadas has founded multiple online businesses, including Coupon Saturn, Coupon Stroller, and Brahmsoft, which is a digital marketing agency.

Bhavin left his job in 2011 to pursue a full-time blogging career. During this time, he dabbled in online marketing for his own website. Later, he started receiving client contracts for small and medium-sized projects.

Bhavin decided to start couponing portals as more people began shopping online. CouponSaturn's mission is to help online shoppers save money and time. CouponSaturn was launched in early 2020 and became popular quickly. It has been featured in Zee News, Tech Times, LA Weekly, TMCnet, Deccan Herald, Tribune India, The Print, and several other publications.

CouponSaturn has a user-friendly interface, so you can quickly search for coupons from your favorite store. Today, CouponSaturn.com works with more than 300 stores worldwide and has helped users save over $500,000.

Christopher Jaszczynski

Christopher Jaszczynski is an entrepreneur, angel investor, philanthropist, and co-founder of MMCrypto and MMConsult. Renowned as a passionate crypto trader and blockchain enthusiast, Christopher is the owner of one of the most popular crypto-centered YouTube channels and a profound Twitter influencer.

As a market expert, he has been extensively covered by leading publications like CNBC, Forbes, and Investing.com. Christopher Jaszczynski has also been featured as a key speaker at international blockchain conferences and discussion tables around the globe (Singapore, South Korea).

Evan Luthra

Evan Luthra is a well-renowned entrepreneur, investor, and influential speaker in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space.

The combined market cap of the 300+ companies that Evan has helped build and invest in via his Incubator Fund StartupStudio.online is in excess of USD 100B+ and helps tens of millions of users across dozens of countries.

Evan has been in the crypto industry since 2014. Since 2017, he has run a successful crypto investment bank. He is an early investor in projects like Hashgraph, Ecomi, NakaMoto Games, Oneto11, Admix, and many more token projects.

Evan is also a published author and writer for Tier A media publications such as CoinTelegraph, Cryptoknowmics, and more. He does regular TV shows and interviews, which have led him to gain a strong following of over 2,000,000+ crypto enthusiasts on Instagram.com/evanluthra and more.

Evan has spoken live at over 100 events in 25+ countries about Crypto, Entrepreneurship, and business, including but not limited to TEDx, World Economic Forum, G20, Blockshow, and many more universities and events.

Sumit Kapoor

Sumit Kapoor is an online success coach known for educating people about crypto and blockchain technology. He is one of the biggest crypto influencers on YouTube from India.

Kapoor has had an interest in major cryptocurrencies for a long time, and he hopes to clue more people in on the industry's secrets and how to navigate the space. He is also highly invested in helping people embrace freedom in their work by escaping the 9-to-5 rat race. By breaking down the ins and outs of the crypto industry, Kapoor helps people become self-sufficient.

His YouTube channel has been one of his main tools to spread this information. Kapoor has also been delving into the metaverse and the future of blockchain technology.

Aakash Yadav

Aakash Yadav has founded multiple businesses and startups across the world. Besides developing his own ventures, he also invests in the most promising ideas to fund, develop, and scale them into unicorns of the future. Until now, Aakash and his team have developed and launched over 30 successful startups, such as Oneto11, Witly, Nebula, Ruum8, Flare, etc., through his incubation program. He has developed, launched, and funded multiple applications spread across global markets such as the US, Europe, and the Middle East, with a combined market cap of $1 Billion+. Aakash Yadav is also the principal advisor to major blockchain projects like Oneto11, Astra Guild Ventures, SportFi, MetaLoyal, and many others.

Raheem Ali

Raheem Ali is leading the Global Affiliates & Partnerships at OKX, one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world.

He is responsible for managing relationships with some of the biggest crypto influencers in the world.

Raheem is making a massive impact in the affiliate marketing program for OKX. Due to his influence and ability to manage relationships effectively, many leading crypto influencers from different regions of the world have already shown interest in partnering with the OKX brand.

Michael Fertik

Michael Fertik is Executive Chairman and Founder of Reputation. He is considered an authority and pioneer in Online Reputation Management.

Reputation assists its clients by removing negative press, countering attempts to influence search results, and helps them build a positive image online.

Apart from his current responsibilities, Fertik has more than 20 years of industry experience. He is also the founder of Heroic Ventures, where he invests in promising business ideas that help solve real-world problems in massive markets.