Blue Sky Scrubs Celebrates 20 Years In The Business Of Making Medical Uniforms That Are Both Stylish And Comfortable

Since its inception 20 years ago, Blue Sky Scrubs has been providing designer scrubs for nurses, doctors, and medical professionals of all kinds.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Blue Sky Scrubs is a medical scrubwear lifestyle brand inspired by the relaxed vibes of Austin, Texas. Since its inception 20 years ago, Blue Sky Scrubs has been providing designer scrubs for nurses, doctors, and medical professionals of all kinds. Its founders, David and Shelby Metzger, set out to create a line of scrubs that was both stylish and comfortable for medical professionals to wear.

Blue Sky Scrubs offers a wide variety of medical scrubs in various styles, colors, and sizes for both women and men. Their scrubs are made from high-quality materials that are long-lasting, wrinkle-resistant, and lint-resistant, ensuring medical professionals can wear their scrubs for extended periods without worrying about them falling apart. Their medical uniforms are perfect for healthcare professionals who want to look fashionable and comfortable during their shifts.

One of the unique features of Blue Sky Scrubs is their extensive collection of scrub hats. The brand boasts of having the largest selection of scrub hats on the market, and they add new scrub hat fabrics every day. Medical professionals can choose from different styles of scrub hats, including the Pixie scrub hat, Pony scrub hat, Poppy scrub hat, and Solid Surgical caps.

After two decades in the scrub-making industry, Blue Sky Scrubs has perfected its shopping and customer service experience. The scrubs website is super easy to navigate, and the checkout process is quick and seamless. If customers have any questions or need help choosing the right pair of scrubs, Blue Sky's customer service team is always ready to assist them.

Blue Sky Scrubs is also committed to giving back to the medical community. They regularly donate their medical uniforms and scrub hats to healthcare workers around the world. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Blue Sky Scrubs has donated thousands of scrub caps to hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country.

The company's success is in large part due to its founders' belief that medical professionals shouldn't have to compromise on style or comfort when it comes to their medical uniforms. David and Shelby Metzger's vision has allowed them to create a successful business that has made a significant impact on the medical community.

Blue Sky Scrubs has become a trusted name in the medical community, with customers from all over the world purchasing their products. The brand has also been featured in various publications such as People Magazine, The Oprah Magazine, and the Los Angeles Times.

In conclusion, Blue Sky Scrubs' commitment to providing stylish and comfortable medical uniforms has earned them a reputation in the industry. With their vast selection of medical scrubs, scrub hats, compression socks, and other accessories, medical professionals can find everything they need to look and feel great at work. As Blue Sky Scrubs celebrates 20 years of making fashionable scrubs, their commitment to excellence and giving back to the medical community shows no signs of slowing down.