Whether hair is simply something you take pride in or it's a part of your cultural identity, religious beliefs, or self-image, there's no denying how important its appearance is. Your hair is a part of who you are and impacts your confidence levels, self-esteem, and mental health overall.

So, noticing the first signs of hair loss could quickly become unnerving.

While there are many things you could try to minimize hair loss, from changing your hairstyle to using medical shampoos and lotions, the only permanent solution for hair loss is hair transplant surgery.

If you want affordable yet advanced hair transplant treatments done by experienced surgeons, your best option is to have your hair transplant in Turkey.

Popularity of hair transplants in Istanbul

Although hair transplant procedures are available in public and private clinics worldwide, few of those medical facilities welcome the sheer volume of patients as those in Istanbul, Turkey.

After all, over the last few years, Turkey has set itself apart as one of the most popular destinations for medical tourists seeking cosmetic treatments.

The two main drivers behind the popularity of cosmetic treatments in the country are the heavily regulated healthcare sector and the heavy government investments in building up the medical tourism industry.

Doctors and medical technicians, whether in the public or the private sector, have to undergo years of training to obtain and maintain all the necessary permits and licenses that allow them to work in the medical field.

Turkish clinics have to adhere to the highest standards set by the EU and ensure the utmost quality of care for every patient. You'll have a hard time finding more advanced or hospitable clinics than those in Turkey.

Therefore, medical tourists like yourself can confidently schedule treatments like hair transplants, knowing they'll receive the highest quality of care imaginable.

Your choice of clinic makes all the difference

Needless to say, even with all clinics in Turkey being heavily regulated, not every one of them can deliver quite the results you're after.

If you want to avoid issues such as your new hairline not matching the shape of your face or your transplanted hair making it difficult to create quite the hair part you like, you'll need to find a clinic that can deliver excellence.

One such clinic is the Smile Hair Clinic in Istanbul.

Established in 2018, the clinic has built an impeccable reputation among domestic and international medical tourists alike. With Dr. Gökay Bilgin and Dr. Mehmet Erdoğan at the helm, it's welcomed thousands of patients over the years.

The two doctors place the highest focus on the patient's comfort and well-being. Due to their years of experience, they can personalize each hair transplant procedure to the individual patient, ensuring better-looking results and increasing hair graft survival rates.

How much can you expect to pay for a hair transplant in Turkey?

Though it's primarily the high quality of hair transplant clinics in Turkey that attracts so many international patients, the affordable costs certainly don't hurt. Hair transplants in Istanbul with the maximum number of hair grafts can be as much as 70% cheaper than the same treatments (of the same quality) offered in the US, for instance.

Depending on the specific hair transplant technique used and the number of grafts needed for natural results, transplants in the US can easily cost well over $15,000. This price commonly includes solely the costs of the surgery – if you need any post-op medications, specialized shampoos, and lotions, you'll need to pay extra for them.

In Turkish clinics, like the Smile Hair Clinic, the price of transplants rarely goes over $3,000, though it can range between $2,500 and $7,200 at the most.

Affordable transplant packages

To make things easier and more affordable for international medical tourists, clinics like Smile Hair Clinic also offer all-inclusive hair transplant packages. That means that once you get your quote for the services, you'll have minimal additional expenses.

At Smile Hair Clinic, for instance, the price you receive will include the hair transplant cost, as well as the costs of:

● Necessary medications pre and post-surgery;

● Transfers between the Istanbul airport, clinic, and hotel;

● 3-night accommodation at a 4- or 5-star hotel;

● Translator speaking your native language;

● Online consultations post-surgery.

You'll only need to cover the additional expense of airfare. Of course, if you want to prolong your stay in Istanbul upon your visit, you can also pay extra for longer hotel accommodation.

Advanced hair transplant services at Turkish clinics

Different clinics in Turkey will specialize in different hair transplant procedures. At Smile Hair Clinic, the doctors have specialized in the FUE technique for hair and beard transplants.

The FUE hair transplant, known as Follicular Unit Extraction, is a minimally invasive procedure. It requires the extraction of individual hair follicles from the donor area, most commonly located at the back of the head. After the extraction, the doctors make room for transplanted hair in the recipient area by making small incisions and inserting the individual hair grafts one by one.

Doctors can use the FUE method to increase hair density and minimize scarring, making it virtually impossible for anyone to notice you've ever had the surgery.

To learn more about what results you can expect, explore the hair transplant Turkey before after images on Smile Hair Clinic's website.

Final thoughts

Reputable clinics in Turkey can offer outstanding hair transplant treatments at surprisingly affordable prices. With their all-inclusive packages, high-quality services, and experienced staff, they can ensure that you get your natural-looking hair back without any obstacles.