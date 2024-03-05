Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The health and life insurance sectors are undergoing massive digital disruption. From AI-led automated underwriting to telemedicine platforms, insurers are embracing new-age technologies at scale to drive efficiency, personalisation and superior customer experiences amid evolving consumer expectations.

This blog analysis the pivotal role of AI, data analytics and telehealth in the digital transformation roadmaps of insurance providers to future-proof business resilience and sustain strategic edge.

Understanding the Digital Transformation Imperative

The health and life insurance industry has witnessed incremental technology upgrades over decades to support largely offline, paperwork-intensive processes. However, the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent rise of digital interactions have compelled insurers to overhaul legacy systems and data practices more aggressively. The urgency comes from:

Need for Contactless Services: Social distancing norms and infection risks have minimised in-person meetings for underwriting to policy servicing. Remote, digital channels have become the norm from customer acquisition to claims assistance.

Personalisation Demands: Policyholders expect tailored premiums, dynamic engagement and value from insurers rather than one-size-fits-all coverage. This needs deeper data mining and customer analytics.

Rising Consumerism: Digital natives researching options online, comparing deals and sharing experiences have raised shopping expectations from insurers on par with ecommerce standards, failing which they switch allegiance.

Process Optimisation: Manual paperwork and disjoint systems need to be more efficient in managing complex product varieties and elevated query volumes due to greater insurance awareness.

Harnessing AI to Transform Core Capabilities

Artificial intelligence (AI) is allowing life and health insurance companies to rethink and improve their key processes completely, like assessing risk to determine premiums, managing claims, and engaging with customers.

Easier Application Process

AI can pre-fill online application forms leveraging historical databases while machine vision scans documents to extract key details with minimal human oversight. This shrinks manual efforts, allowing faster policy issuance.

Predictive algorithms processing millions of socio-economic variables can accurately evaluate unique risk factors of customer segments to derive hyper-personalised dynamic premiums aligned to exposure likelihood.

Image recognition, natural language understanding and chatbots allow virtual agents to categorise claims, capture details through online forms and auto-approve open-and-shut cases by verifying supporting documents. This improves processing velocity and accuracy.

As AI models continue maturing based on real-world data derived from every customer interaction, their capabilities at mimicking complex human decision capabilities will vastly transform insurance workflows.

Reimagining Client Experiences via Telemedicine

Insurers are also proactively exploring telemedicine services, comprising e-consultations, prescription delivery and health tracking functionalities, to enrich preventive care, wellness adherence and chronic condition management journeys:

Digital Health Records - Telemedicine apps capture real-time vitals, symptoms, and medication usage critical for insurers to analyse health patterns across customers to improve risk models and pricing strategies beyond age/gender indicators alone.

By elevating user health responsibility via telemedicine offerings integrated into care provider systems, insurers can pre-emptively mitigate risks and claim incidence ratios to defend profitability while making policies more affordable through behaviour-based dynamic pricing techniques. This drives greater insurance penetration nationally, too.

Realising True Digital Transformation

However, achieving the twin goals of optimised processes and superior experiences relies on insurers focusing equally on two foundational capabilities:

Data Centralisation – Disparate web, offline, third-party apps, and internal tools lead to fractured data unable to fuel rich analytics. Consolidating information onto scalable data lakes, rationalising metrics, and governing access enables building enterprise insights.

Insurance companies today have lots of historical data stored in disconnected company systems that don't talk to one another. They also use very old core IT systems that make changes very hard.

Unless insurers can bring all the scattered data together into one single view and upgrade the old IT systems to flexible new ones, the benefits of AI and telemedicine can only partially happen. Moving forward requires company-wide data connection and rebuilding of IT architecture across the organisation.

Conclusion

Every industry remains resistant to digital disruptions, redefining competitive advantage. For health and life insurance, the combined enablement of robotics mimicking human intelligence and telehealth expanding real-time visibility over wellness parameters offers a tremendous opportunity to reimagine underwriting, service delivery and product innovation to align with platform-based engagement models policyholders demand today.