How to pick a phone tracker for all your purposes? Check out our article to make the right decision!

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

I spy with my little eye something that can keep your kids safe on the Internet and yourself calm and sure of it. You guessed right, we are going to be talking about tracking applications for parental control today, trying to pick the right one for any of our purposes. Get ready to find out more about the features, pros, cons, and prices of the best phone tracker apps in 2023 because we dug deep this time!

Overview of Phone Tracker Apps Worth Your Attention

As with any good product, phone tracker apps have their target auditory and main purpose. You can easily find the mobile tracker app specializing in tracking kids' activity, the one which will be absolutely the perfect decision for social media tracking, and the other one which will keep an eye on your partner.

We know exactly how hard it can be to make a choice, so we created a summary of the best phone tracking apps recommended in 2023 for you. More details on those specific tracker applications you will find below, so keep reading to find out what is the perfect match for you!

Today we are talking about those apps:

???? uMobix - The best parental control app and parents helper;

? Hoverwatch - Facebook & Instagram monitoring app that you can trust;

? GEOfinder - Top phone tracker by number;

? Cocospy - All-in-one mobile tracking app and much more;

❤️ SpyBubble - Must-try phone tracker app for couples.

?uMobix: Cell Phone Tracker App for Modern Parents

uMobix is a phone tracker every parent should have to keep their children safe. It has a number of functions that will make you not have to worry about the safety of your loved ones outside the home and during online activities.

Features: What Makes It Stand Out?

uMobix is simply a must-have tool for parents. After installing the cell phone tracker app, you will gain access to all information such as phone activity, call list, SMS and MMS, login history, or even search history from your kid's phone. All this information is presented on a user-friendly online dashboard that is easy to navigate.

The uMobix is a great app that also enables GPS location tracking, which is ideal if you want to know your child's whereabouts. This feature makes it possible to know the exact location of the person on Google Maps. uMobix is the best choice for anyone who wants to keep their loved ones safe.

Another great feature of uMobix is the ability to monitor all popular social media platforms. This includes platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, WhatsApp, and many more. With uMobix, you can see all the messages, photos, and videos sent and received on these platforms, giving you a complete picture of your child's online network activity. Thanks to this function, you will ensure your child is safe.

The phone tracker not only has a large number of features but also is one of the few cell phone tracking apps in business that allows users to monitor iPhone devices without jailbreak. The remote installation process will take only 10 minutes - consider it the most complicated part. All that you need are just iPhone login credentials of the target phone, and you will be able to track the device by having full access to it as with the personal smartphone.

uMobix Verdict and Summary:

From the very first moment of getting familiar with the uMobix phone tracker, we saw that the developers' primary goal was to help parents with small kids and teenagers. All features, the way the device works, 24/7 customer support via live chat, compatibility with iOS and Android, and the simplicity of the installation - everything shows that this phone tracker is a fruit of hard and enormous work, so users' loved ones could be safe and sound. If you've been looking for a quality monitoring application - uMobix is a great choice.

Best features:

Remote and stealthy cell phone monitoring;

GPS location tracking;

Keylogger;

Browser monitoring;

Device control;

Social media monitoring (including Facebook and Instagram for iOS without jailbreak);

Live streaming;

Monitoring private notifications.

Price:

$49.99 per 1 month;

$29.99 per month (3-month plan, full pack);

$12.49 per month (12-month plan, full pack).

Price-Quality: 10/10

TRY IT NOW BUTTON

?Hoverwatch: The Best Phone Tracking App for Android to Track Social Media

Hoverwatch is one of the best and fastest-growing phone trackers. It is the best monitoring software that keeps track of all user activities of the target device. These activities are recorded and then uploaded to the customer's personal dashboard so they can be easily accessed and analyzed. It is famous for its social media monitoring capabilities, and we are here for it!

Features and Reasons to Install the App

This Android phone tracker lets you monitor text messages, calls, social media activity, GPS location, and much more. One of the key features is that it takes screenshots on the target device stealthily. This feature is helpful for monitoring, for example, your employees' work in real-time and identifying unproductive activities such as excessive social media use or non-work-related browsing. The same thing regards teens - if they tend to be on their phones all day long, chatting with their friends on Facebook and skipping the lessons at school - stay abreast.

Another advantage of the Hoverwatch is its ease of use. The phone tracker is user-friendly. You can quickly and easily install it on your employees' devices. The app works in the background; however, it is necessary to inform your employees of its presence; otherwise, the software use is unethical. The software is compatible with both iOS and Android smartphone devices.

Hoverwatch Verdict and Summary:

If your main goal is to see what is going on on the social media of your kids or employees or any person close to you - the mentioned location tracker app is the most prominent choice for this purpose. The dashboard will present the necessary data, and the information will be constantly updated while the phone tracker is working in the background stealthily. It's compatible with Android and iOS and offers a 14-day money refund period. Overall, worth a try.

Best features:

Whatsapp, Facebook, Snapchat spy;

Access to the camera;

SMS tracking;

GPS location tracker;

Web history tracker;

Android screenshots;

Real-time call logs with timestamps;

Contacts monitoring;

Detection of SIM card changes.

Price:

$49.99 per 1 month;

$29.99 per month (quarterly plan);

$12.49 per month (yearly plan).



Price-Quality: 9/10

TRY IT NOW BUTTON

?GEOfinder: The Best App to Track a Cell Phone Location Without Them Knowing by Phone Number

GEOfinder phone tracker app uses GPS location tracking alerts and allows you to monitor the whereabouts of people in real time by their phone number. It is useful in situations when we want to track a phone and the location of the target device - of kids, employees, or partners. For example, it is necessary to manage a fleet of vehicles, manage field services, or simply try to find the current location of your kid by using only the phone number.

Why Is GEOfinder on This List?



The GEOfinder phone tracker by number app uses the latest GPS location technology and, compared to other programs, does not require installation on the device you want to monitor. The GPS tracking software can help you find and track a mobile device by phone number. It can also be used to find a lost device without problems. Geolocation is very fast and spans the globe.

We find it fascinating that the software is a GPS phone tracker, which is extremely simple and intuitive to use. All that you should do to start using the app is just enter the phone number and then wait for the person you are looking for to approve the request to share the location. An additional feature is the ability to send a request to share your location anonymously, so without having to disclose your personal data.

GEOfinder can help you track a cell phone, track the location, route deviations, or persons' behavior. Thanks to this phone tracker, you will gain full control over your kids, spouse, or employees, which will certainly translate into positive results.

GEOfinder Verdict and Summary:

GEOfinder is a service that is important to know for the future, even if you don't need it now. If there is a situation when you need to find the person only by having a phone number, and you need to do it as fast as possible - the app will be able to help you. No need to install, the profile creation takes just 5 minutes, and the tool itself is very user-friendly - all of those factors confirm that GEOfinder is rightfully part of today's list.

Best features:

Identifying a location with a phone number;

Tracks the location of all operators;

Compatible with all mobile phones brands;

Worldwide location coverage;

Legal phone tracker by number.

Price: $39.99 for a 1-month membership.

$39.99 for a 1-month membership. Price-Quality: 8/10

P.S. GEOfinder also lets you track a phone's location for $1 only!

GET GEOFINDER FOR $1 BUTTON

?Cocospy: "All-in-One" Phone Tracker for Android or iPhone

Cocospy is a trusted all-in-one surveillance app to track and gain complete insight into the activities of your loved ones or employees. It is the perfect solution for employers who want to monitor employee activity and for worried parents, not to mention that the service could also be used if you want to track your partner.

What Features Are Making Cocospy So Special?



The application has a number of functions, such as previewing the contact list, viewing WhatsApp messages, and viewing the search history or call list.

One of the standout features of the tool is the ability to track real-time locations, which is great for employers who need to surveil their employees. Additionally, the app is able to track location on a map and set geofencing alerts, so you'll be notified when a monitored phone enters or leaves a specific area. This can be a great way to make sure employees are where they need to be.

Finally, another innovative feature is its invisibility on the phone, which means that it does not appear in the list of downloaded applications.

Using this app is easy and simple for everyone as it's compatible with systems such as Android and iOS. When installing on an Android device, you will be able to remove the icon after installing it.

Cocospy Verdict and Summary:

Overall, it is a powerful and reliable cell phone monitoring app with a range of features that will help reach every user's tracking needs. Alongside the beautiful design, cross-device compatibility (Android/iOS), and great quality of the service, the app is winning the competition very easily. We would consider this application as the most universal for any user so far.

Best features:

Social media monitoring;

WhatsApp and Viber messages and chats;

Incoming and outgoing calls;

Browser history;

Exact location of the phone;

Location sharing;

Remote device control;

Keylogger function.

Price:

$49.99 per 1 month;

$29.99 per month (3-month subscription);

$12.49 per month (12-month subscription).

Price-Quality: 9/10

TRY IT NOW BUTTON

?SpyBubble: The Best Phone Tracker App for Couples

If you are increasingly puzzled by your partner's suspicious behavior and you are tired of constantly thinking about the reasons for insincerity, SpyBubble is the perfect phone tracker for you. This is an excellent mobile device monitoring app designed to help couples keep track of each other's smartphone activity.

Does SpyBubble Mobile Phone Tracker Offer Must-Have Features?



One of its standout features is invisibility in the list of applications on the target phone. This means that your partner will not know that you are monitoring their device, ensuring complete privacy and discretion. The tool is also designed to be easy to use, with a simple and intuitive interface that makes monitoring easy and intuitive.

Thanks to SpyBubble, you may monitor your partner's calls, text messages, and social media activity, which will allow you to get answers to questions that have been bothering you for a long time. The phone tracker features include call recording, SMS tracking, social media monitoring, GPS location monitoring, and more.

The application is an advanced and easy-to-use software. Once installed, the program runs silently in the background and sends the required information without being noticed or detected.

SpyBubble Verdict and Summary:

Advanced features and ease of use make it a unique tool for anyone who wants to keep an eye on their partner's activity on iOS or Android, while its invisible mode ensures complete privacy and discretion. If you are looking for a way to keep in touch with your partner and be informed about their activity on your smartphone, SpyBubble is a perfect choice.

Best features:

Tracking Whatsapp, Facebook, Snapchat, SMS, and call logs;

Accurate GPS location monitoring and real-time updates;

Stealthy location tracking app;

Photo and browser monitoring;

Recording photos and videos taken with the phone's camera;

Recording sound around the phone using the listening function.

Price:

$49.99 per 1 month;

$29.99/month (3-month subscription);

$12.49/month (12-month subscription).

Price-Quality: 9/10

TRY IT NOW BUTTON

Phone Tracker Buying Guide: How to Pick the Right One?

Before you are ready to make up your mind about the application to buy and install, we would suggest you concentrate on two parameters: Compatibility and Budget of the future phone tracker.

Make Sure That the Phone Tracker Is Compatible with Your Device

If you read today's article properly, you may spot we mentioned the compatibility of phone tracker apps. That is just because we have some experience with those types of cell phone monitoring apps already and know that users should be cautious about picking the phone tracker at this stage.

The deal is that many of the phone tracking apps on the market either do not support iPhone devices or are not available on Windows. The situation is much better for Android devices, though.

The list that we created for you today shows 5 phone tracking apps compatible with phones on the iOS platform and Androids. But GEOfinder, for example, is available on all operating systems and does not require any installation whatsoever to follow the device you want.

Pick the Application in Your Budget

As you see in today's article, we prepared for you not a free cell phone tracker list but a very affordable one, with apps in almost the same price range. It is obvious that with the longer-term subscription, you are getting the best price monthly, but there is always a possibility that the mobile phone tracking app will not satisfy you enough.

That being said, we would highly recommend you check the demo version of the software you are interested in before committing to the year-long subscription and check reviews and promotions that are available at the moment.

Unfortunately, the majority of tracking tools are not free apps and rarely offer a free mobile trial period. Anyway, there is the talk of the town that uMobix and GEOfiner could grant you a few days of the tracker free trial period after contact with client support.

❓FAQ:

How does a phone tracker app work?

Installing a cell phone tracker on the phone will help you check your partner's fidelity if you start to have suspicions about their loyalty or children's behavior when you are concerned about their safety. Either a free mobile tracker with a free trial or paid one allows you to monitor activity in the background stealthily and records information about SMS messages, calls, contacts, emails, instant messaging calls, browser history, and photos.

Can you monitor a cell phone without installing an application?

To enable monitoring without installing software on the target device, use a dedicated hidden tracking app. For example, if you want to track a cell phone, it is possible by knowing their iCloud account details via uMobix or Cocospy. In this way, you don't need to jailbreak iPhone and can use the app right away and start monitoring the information. Additionally, using a cell phone tracker by mobile number - GEOfinder - it is possible to follow anyone's whereabouts without installation as well.

Are phone trackers designed to help you find someone's data legally?

Although it is very easy to install the phone tracking app absolutely anonymously on someone's device, it is unlawful for any person to use an electronic GPS tracker device to monitor someone's phone without them knowing. You may only track the devices that belong to you or the phones of the people that agreed to be monitored.

Summary Of The Best Phone Tracker Apps:

uMobix - The best phone tracker app and parents helper;

Hoverwatch - Facebook & Instagram tracking app that you can trust;

GEOfinder - Top phone tracker by number;

Cocospy - All-in-one cell phone tracking app and much more;

SpyBubble - Must-try phone tracker app for couples.