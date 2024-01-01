actress
The Queen of Experimentation
The thrill is to create your own path, your own memories and, hopefully, your own legacy: Rasika Dugal
#6 Bollywood Actresses who Turned Entrepreneurs
The divas now want career beyond the glam and glitterati and that is what drawing them to entrepreneurship
Producing a Film at the Age of 25, was Biggest Turning Point for Anushka Sharma
Do Indian actresses only know how to make fortune or they know how to make money on their fortune. Anushka Sharma has an answer.
How Anushka Sharma is Making her Mark on-screen and Behind the Scenes
Unapologetic, confident and comfortable - that's what Anushka Sharma stands for.