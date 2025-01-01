andhra pradesh

IBM, Tata & Andhra Pradesh Consortium To Deploy India's Largest Quantum Computer

The consortium said that the tech park will be anchored by an IBM Quantum System Two installation, with a 156-qubit Heron quantum processor, the largest quantum computer in India.

By Entrepreneur Staff
India Will Be Home to World's First Ever Thermal Battery Plant

Forget fossil fuel-based energy, thermal battery is the new way forward

How This Gen Next Shepreneur is Spearheading Her Father-in-Law's Business

The precedent was set by her mother-in-law, who managed the company for more than two decades

Andhra Pradesh Intends to Create all Digital Assets Via Blockchain by 2019-end

Andhrapreneurship will focus on Fintech and Blockchain to race ahead

This State Govt is Busy Building a Growth Ecosystem for Startups

Andhra Pradesh government has also announced a global fintech challenge which includes USD 1mn as a grant.

PM Modi to envisage 'New Age India' for Entrepreneurs at Global Business Summit

GBS is expected to attract global visionaries, thinkers and business leaders from 20 countries.