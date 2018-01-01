Aastha Singal

4 Things to Know
Beyond India: Blippar's Uncertain Fate & Two Rival's Merger
63% of Indian Customers Prioritize Experience Over Material Benefits (Infographic)
A recent Forrester-Epsilon report highlights that 63% of Indian consumers prefer personalized marketing and are inclined to purchase from brands that provide relevant content and offers
Golden Victory: PV Sindhu Becomes the First Indian to Win BWF World Tour Finals
Defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the finals, Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu wins the season-ending BWF World Tournament
Keeping Food Quality & Safety as Priority, This Indian Meat Startup is Changing the Buying Habits of Customers
Indian meat and seafood brand Licious raised $25 million in a Series-D growth round led by Japanese conglomerate Nichirei Corp
Funding Friday: Byju's Lucky Stars & Newest Entrant of Investment Game
What Prompted Accel US & Syngenta Ventures to Invest in This Indian Agritech Startup
Indian agritech startup, Ninjacart secures INR 250 crore in Series B round led by Accel Partners US and Switzerland-based Syngenta Ventures
Wednesday Wisdom: 4 Lessons to Learn From Softbank's First Venture Partner Kirthiga Reddy
Techie Tuesdays: Instagram Gets Voice Message Feature & Google-Levi's Smart Jacket's Smartphone Game
Fugitive Tycoon Vijay Mallya to be Extradited to India, Rules UK Court
The liquor baron, who has been wanted in India since 2016, to meet his fate soon
These 25 Startups Are Making Chennai the Hottest Market for Business Aspirants
Chennai will soon host FRO 2018, one of the largest emerging platforms for Business Aspirants to socialize and learn
5 Tips & Tricks For Entrepreneurs On-the-go to Stay Fit
Being little cautions while eating, drinking and walking can help entrepreneurs lead a happy and healthy life
65% of Indians Preferred to Shop Online in 2018 (Infographic)
The second edition of Festive Shopping Index sheds light on the changes in consumer sentiments towards shopping
Techie Tuesdays: World's First Blockchain Phone Arrives & OnePlus Plans Biggest R&D Facility in India
This Human-assisted AI Empowers Independent Tech Product Developers
Engineer.ai recently raised Series A funding of $29.5 million, led by Lakestar and Jungle Ventures
A Rajputana Touch to Bike Customization
Rajputana Customs recently officially customized a Ducati Monster 797 to celebrate the legendary model's 25 years