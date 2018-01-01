Aastha Singal

Aastha Singal

Entrepreneur Staff
Features Writer

More From Aastha Singal

Beyond India: Blippar's Uncertain Fate & Two Rival's Merger
4 Things to Know

Beyond India: Blippar's Uncertain Fate & Two Rival's Merger

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
1 min read
63% of Indian Customers Prioritize Experience Over Material Benefits (Infographic)
Buying Experience

63% of Indian Customers Prioritize Experience Over Material Benefits (Infographic)

A recent Forrester-Epsilon report highlights that 63% of Indian consumers prefer personalized marketing and are inclined to purchase from brands that provide relevant content and offers
3 min read
Golden Victory: PV Sindhu Becomes the First Indian to Win BWF World Tour Finals
PV Sindhu

Golden Victory: PV Sindhu Becomes the First Indian to Win BWF World Tour Finals

Defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the finals, Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu wins the season-ending BWF World Tournament
3 min read
Keeping Food Quality & Safety as Priority, This Indian Meat Startup is Changing the Buying Habits of Customers
Funding

Keeping Food Quality & Safety as Priority, This Indian Meat Startup is Changing the Buying Habits of Customers

Indian meat and seafood brand Licious raised $25 million in a Series-D growth round led by Japanese conglomerate Nichirei Corp
6 min read
Funding Friday: Byju's Lucky Stars & Newest Entrant of Investment Game
4 Things to Know

Funding Friday: Byju's Lucky Stars & Newest Entrant of Investment Game

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
1 min read
What Prompted Accel US & Syngenta Ventures to Invest in This Indian Agritech Startup
Investments

What Prompted Accel US & Syngenta Ventures to Invest in This Indian Agritech Startup

Indian agritech startup, Ninjacart secures INR 250 crore in Series B round led by Accel Partners US and Switzerland-based Syngenta Ventures
5 min read
Wednesday Wisdom: 4 Lessons to Learn From Softbank's First Venture Partner Kirthiga Reddy
4 Things to Know

Wednesday Wisdom: 4 Lessons to Learn From Softbank's First Venture Partner Kirthiga Reddy

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
1 min read
Techie Tuesdays: Instagram Gets Voice Message Feature & Google-Levi's Smart Jacket's Smartphone Game
4 Things to Know

Techie Tuesdays: Instagram Gets Voice Message Feature & Google-Levi's Smart Jacket's Smartphone Game

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
1 min read
Fugitive Tycoon Vijay Mallya to be Extradited to India, Rules UK Court
News & Trends

Fugitive Tycoon Vijay Mallya to be Extradited to India, Rules UK Court

The liquor baron, who has been wanted in India since 2016, to meet his fate soon
4 min read
These 25 Startups Are Making Chennai the Hottest Market for Business Aspirants
Startups

These 25 Startups Are Making Chennai the Hottest Market for Business Aspirants

Chennai will soon host FRO 2018, one of the largest emerging platforms for Business Aspirants to socialize and learn
10 min read
5 Tips & Tricks For Entrepreneurs On-the-go to Stay Fit
fitness

5 Tips & Tricks For Entrepreneurs On-the-go to Stay Fit

Being little cautions while eating, drinking and walking can help entrepreneurs lead a happy and healthy life
6 min read
65% of Indians Preferred to Shop Online in 2018 (Infographic)
Online Shopping

65% of Indians Preferred to Shop Online in 2018 (Infographic)

The second edition of Festive Shopping Index sheds light on the changes in consumer sentiments towards shopping
3 min read
Techie Tuesdays: World's First Blockchain Phone Arrives & OnePlus Plans Biggest R&D Facility in India
4 Things to Know

Techie Tuesdays: World's First Blockchain Phone Arrives & OnePlus Plans Biggest R&D Facility in India

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
1 min read
This Human-assisted AI Empowers Independent Tech Product Developers
Artificial Intelligence

This Human-assisted AI Empowers Independent Tech Product Developers

Engineer.ai recently raised Series A funding of $29.5 million, led by Lakestar and Jungle Ventures
5 min read
A Rajputana Touch to Bike Customization
Lifestyle

A Rajputana Touch to Bike Customization

Rajputana Customs recently officially customized a Ducati Monster 797 to celebrate the legendary model's 25 years
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.