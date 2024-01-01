Anushka Sharma

News and Trends

Anushka Sharma-Backed Wholsum Foods Launches Second Millet Food Brand, Millé

With the new brand, it aims to cater to customers of all ages who seek nutritious options

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

Anushka Sharma Invests in Startup Slurrp Farm

The Indian Actress joins the D2C brand wagon by turning into an investor and brand ambassador

Women Entrepreneur™

Leading Actresses Running Multi-crore Production Houses

Top 5 actresses with their own production business ventures

Starting a Business

[Start-it-up] How to Start a Wedding Planning Business

Foreign nationals, from all over the world, and non-resident Indians are flying in to have traditional ceremonies.

Women Entrepreneur™

How Anushka Sharma is Making her Mark on-screen and Behind the Scenes

Unapologetic, confident and comfortable - that's what Anushka Sharma stands for

Entrepreneurs

Meet the Wedding Planner Behind Big Fat Indian Weddings

Devika Narain conceptualizes each wedding based on her clients' tastes and their relationship history.