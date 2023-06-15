Anushka Sharma-Backed Wholsum Foods Launches Second Millet Food Brand, Millé With the new brand, it aims to cater to customers of all ages who seek nutritious options

By Teena Jose

Wholesum Foods, a health food startup backed by Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, has introduced its second brand, Millé, which specialises in health foods made from millets rich in plant protein and fiber. With the new brand, it aims to cater to customers of all ages who seek nutritious options. Anushka Sharma, who is also the brand ambassador of Wholesum Foods, has invested in the company in 2022.

"Wholsum Foods has consistently brought us delicious millet-based foods over the last 7 years and the company has built a lot of trust. Millé offers the perfect combination of high plant protein and fibre that helps you eat right and live an active, healthy, fulfilled life at any age. We are happy to be a part of the millet movement which is bringing this ancient climate-friendly supergrain back to the mainstream," said Anushka Sharma.

With the increasing focus on wellness post-Covid-19, Millé's range of nutritious products offers customers healthy food options with low sugar, the company said. Its range of daily foods and snacks currently includes breakfast cereals, pancakes, cake mixes, and gluten-free grain alternatives to rice and wheat.

As per the company, Millé is launched in line with the UN declared 'International Year of Millets' and is claimed to be an innovative supergrain company actively promoting the consumption of the nutrient-rich, climate-smart grain which uses very little water and no fertilisers or pesticides.

"Millé offers our customers healthy food options with increased plant protein which comes from the unique combination of millets with lentils and legumes. With rising diabesity, cardiovascular diseases and an unhealthy eating culture, Millé helps people make a positive change towards a holistically healthier, happier way to eat using ancient supergrains that are inherently good for you and good for the planet," said Shauravi Malik and Meghana Narayan, co founders, Wholsum Foods, in a joint statement.

Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

