Arun Jaitley

6 Decisions Which Proved Arun Jaitley as a Compelling Strategist for Indian Economy

Here is a look at the Former Finance Minister's major contribution to the country's economy

By Vinayak Sharma
#4 Ways GST Has Revamped India's Tax Structure, Courtesy Arun Jaitley

As GST enters third year, Arun Jaitley looks back at the monumental restructuring of one of the world's clumsiest indirect tax systems

#4 Things Fintech Companies Expect From Upcoming Budget

The fintech market is forecasted to touch USD 2.4 billion by 2020.

In a Major Relief to MSMEs, Government Doubles the GST Exemption Limit

The threshold limit below which MSMEs are exempted from GST is doubled to INR 40 lakh

How is Blockchain Technology Transforming India's FinTech Ambition?

In the view of the digital security issues, blockchain tech has emerged as one of the most reckoning and disruptive solution towards securing financial transactions

How to Maximize Your Earnings from Budget 2018?

Ruling in 19 out of India's 29 states, with this year's budget, the ruling government has made huge attempts to promote creation of more jobs opportunities

Budget 2018 : Fueling the Indian Digital Economy

According to industry reports, the Indian IT industry is expected to add around 1.80 lakh to 2 lakh new jobs in 2018

How Can Small & Medium Businesses Reduce Bad Loans?

Bad loans can dent a company's image as well as spoil future prospects

Will Indian Government be able to Fulfill the Promise of Job Creation?

In order to create employment, Jaitley said that 70 lakh formal jobs have been created this year.

Small and Medium Businesses Get a shot in the arm in #Budget2018

The step comes as a relief post demonetization & GST that broke the back of MSMEs countrywide

Union Budget 2018-19: India Gets the World's Largest Govt-funded Healthcare Programme

Under this programme, Healthcare Protection will now become a reality for 10 cr poor and vulnerable families in India

Union Budget 2018-19: Invoice Discounting Platforms Can Access MSME's GSTIN Data For Authenticity

Late payment is one of the major problems among the MSMEs, especially in the manufacturing sector as their working capital is out of the system

8 Things to Watch Out for in Union Budget 2018-19

With the rising pollution level in the country, the government might dole out incentives to promote electric vehicles in India

How High Should Your Expectations be from the Union Budget 2018

With the tax on insurance rising from 15% to 18%, health and pure life insurance should be considered essential and exempted from taxation

Budget Opens the Gates for Indian Institutions to Fly Internationally

Today, the Indian education system is the probable hottest selling international destination in the coming decade.