Arundhati Bhattacharya
Salesforce Joins Hands with Jaquar Group to Drive Digital Transformation
Jaquar Group will deploy Salesforce tools like Consumer Goods Cloud, CPQ, Partner Community Cloud, and Field Service to boost sales efficiency, pricing, partner collaboration, and service delivery.
Air India Adopts Salesforce Agentforce to Streamline Refunds, Enhance Passenger Experience
Air India streamlines refund processes with Salesforce Agentforce, automating routine tasks using agentic AI, reducing delays, minimising human effort, and enhancing customer experience with faster resolutions and real-time updates.
Journey To Saas-Y Salesforce
Arundhati Bhattacharya, Salesforce India's chairperson and CEO, shares her success mantra of becoming a techie from a banker
From Trainees to CEOs: The Journey of India's Top Executives
India's top C-level executives have learnt from doing the smallest of jobs and even from rejection