B2B Companies

News and Trends

Fintech Startup 1Pay Gets RBI Payment Aggregator License

The company offers Vendor payout system, B2B invoice collection system, e-governance, customized bill payment and BBPS

By Teena Jose
Marketing

B2B And Manufacturing Start-ups: The Struggle Continues

The yearly losses of most B2C unicorns are alarming and, in many cases, exceed their turnover

News and Trends

[Funding Alert] B2B Packaging Start-up Bizongo Raises $30 Million in Series C Funding

The funding was led by Swiss hedge fund Schroder Adveq.

Technology

Getting IT Right for Businesses in India

Noida-based Polestar Solutions has maintained hockey stick growth over last five years and without hogging spotlight.

Growth Strategies

Indian B2B Sector is Rising; Has Moved Beyond E-commerce

The recent NASSCOM-Zinnov report showed that funding in the B2B segment has risen from 27 to 32 per cent

News and Trends

Why It's Time To Give B2B Its Due Credit

Like the world-saviour Batman, B2B companies solve world-class industry problems with ground-breaking technology.