B2B Companies
Fintech Startup 1Pay Gets RBI Payment Aggregator License
The company offers Vendor payout system, B2B invoice collection system, e-governance, customized bill payment and BBPS
B2B And Manufacturing Start-ups: The Struggle Continues
The yearly losses of most B2C unicorns are alarming and, in many cases, exceed their turnover
[Funding Alert] B2B Packaging Start-up Bizongo Raises $30 Million in Series C Funding
The funding was led by Swiss hedge fund Schroder Adveq.
Getting IT Right for Businesses in India
Noida-based Polestar Solutions has maintained hockey stick growth over last five years and without hogging spotlight.
Indian B2B Sector is Rising; Has Moved Beyond E-commerce
The recent NASSCOM-Zinnov report showed that funding in the B2B segment has risen from 27 to 32 per cent
Why It's Time To Give B2B Its Due Credit
Like the world-saviour Batman, B2B companies solve world-class industry problems with ground-breaking technology.