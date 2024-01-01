badminton

Lifestyle

The Entrepreneurial Smash: Rohit Arora Believes Fitness is a Way of Life

Co-founder of Biz2Credit, Rohit Arora, began playing badminton at a young age with his brother. What started as a pastime eventually converted into passion that continues to stay strong.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Manasi Joshi's Quiet Victory in Para-Badminton World Championships Is What We Call Sportsman Spirit

While we were busy talking about P.V. Sindhu's win, Manasi Joshi took away gold quietly winning millions of heart

News and Trends

#4 Things That Has Made PV Sindhu a World Champion

PV Sindhu becomes the only Indian woman to win BWF World Championships

News and Trends

Wednesday Wisdom: 4 Things to Learn From Badminton Champion PV Sindhu

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds