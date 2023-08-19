Co-founder of Biz2Credit, Rohit Arora, began playing badminton at a young age with his brother. What started as a pastime eventually converted into passion that continues to stay strong.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Co-founder of Biz2Credit, Rohit Arora, is a man leading an active and fit life while running an MSME-lending company and its vertical- Biz2X. An ardent lover of cricket and badminton, he indulges in both on a frequent basis. Fitness is a way of life for him, which he equally promotes in his company culture.

When did you begin following badminton and playing the sport?

I have always had an interest in sports. Playing a team sport wasn't an everyday option since there weren't too many kids in our neighbourhood. Hence, my brother and I started playing badminton. What started as a pastime eventually converted into passion which still stays.

How often do you play?

I don't get as much time as I would have liked owing to business commitments and frequent travel. But I still push myself to play at least once a week to maintain work-life balance and good health.

Are you more of a singles player or doubles?

I play both. Like I said, the idea is to stay fit and sharp.

Any fond memory of a game you played which has stayed with you?

Growing up, my brother and I shared a passion for badminton, which has remained steadfast even as we nurtured our passion for business from humble beginnings. We would sneak out during lunch breaks, rackets in hand, and head to the nearest court for a quick game. The sound of shuttlecocks flying filled the air as we battled, temporarily forgetting our CXO roles. Badminton kept us connected, reminding us of our shared bond and the joy of friendly competition.

Are there any similarities between being a badminton player and an entrepreneur?

It is as essential for a badminton player to be decisive and prompt as it is for an entrepreneur. Badminton needs precision in strikes and performs to win and so does an entrepreneur who is as focused and as intent to find success while keeping one grounded as they face occasional losses.

Your favorite player?

I have closely followed Saina Nehwal's journey in the sport. Her journey resonates with me and I admire her unwavering work ethic, her relentless pursuit of excellence, and her ability to think on toes. Her swift footwork and powerful smashes only got better with time. Saina's tenacity mirrored my own drive in the business world and reinforces that success requires discipline, resilience, and passion for one's craft.

What's your workout routine?

I try to visit the gym as often as I can but the workouts are now more-focused on Cardio. I actively participate in the Sports Day that we organise annually at Biz2X. As an entrepreneur, I have always pushed for a culture which has a healthy balance of work and health. I believe it has worked as one of the key ingredients for the success of Biz2X in the past few years.

What type of badminton racket do you use?

My brother and I had an unwritten rule: try out a different racket every week. From carbon fibre to titanium frames, head-heavy to head-light rackets, we explored the vast world of badminton rackets. Each new addition brought excitement and adjustment. Some rackets felt like extensions of our arms, while others challenged our technique. Through experimentation, we not only enhanced our game play but also developed a deeper appreciation for the intricacies of the sport.