bajaj auto

From a Manual Start To an Electric Version

The two-wheeler was a popular household from the 1970s to early 2000s, and now it plans to do the same for the current generation as well.

By Paromita Gupta
Industrialist Rahul Bajaj Dies At 83

During his leadership, he took Bajaj Auto to new heights. With the successful 'Hamara Bajaj' campaign, the company reached the hearts of millions in the country

Rising Sales Figure Of Two-Wheelers Fails To Depict Ground Reality

While two-wheelers manufacturers posted record high numbers, figures from FADA has a different story to tell

Rahul Bajaj: A Visionary Businessman and Fearless Critique

The legend who made two-wheelers 'hamara' (our) for the common man

#6 Electric Bikes That Are Leading India Towards Green & Clean Drive

Despite the domination of fossil-fuel, Indian startups are gearing up to launch electric bikes and build a clean environment