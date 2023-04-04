From a Manual Start To an Electric Version

The two-wheeler was a popular household from the 1970s to early 2000s, and now it plans to do the same for the current generation as well.

"Chetak was synonymous with the growth of two-wheeled mobility in India until the 80s and was India's most exported automotive product. It was the first 'Make in India' superstar, and with the new Chetak, we aim to do the same in the emerging electric two-wheeler industry. We are focused on building our own technology to strengthen our position and technological superiority, delivering a reliable product that consumers can ride without care and a high-quality sales and service network that consumers trust," shared Eric Vas, President Electric Division, Bajaj Auto with Entrepreneur India.
