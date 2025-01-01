Battery technology
EVamp Technologies Secures ₹7 crore funding to Expand Manufacturing and Network
The company said through a press release that it plans to use the funds to expand its pan-India EV charging infrastructure and to invest in the in-house manufacturing of AC chargers and Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) DC chargers.
Zelio E-Mobility Secures SEBI Nod for ₹78 Cr SME IPO
Founded in 2021, Zelio has an installed annual capacity of 72,000 units. Its portfolio includes a range of electric scooters and three-wheelers distributed through a network of more than 280 dealers across more than 20 states and union territories.
Battery Smart Raises $33 Million In Pre-Series B Funding
The capital will be utilised by the company to add 100,000 customers to its network by 2025, and expand its geographic footprint
Technological Innovation In the EV Market And Trends To Come
Multiple agencies are not just working in favor of promoting the sales of low-emission vehicles but are also taking steps towards favorable policies
Can Focusing on Vehicle Electronics And Technology Help EV Players Achieve Localization?
While raw materials such as lithium needs to be imported from other countries due to lack of reserves in India, the technology to process and build batteries can be achieved in India