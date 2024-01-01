BNPL
How axio Is Making Credit Worthy For All
Known as Capital Float at that time, the company focused on technology-driven easy credit access and customized finance products to bridge the credit gap for small businesses. In 2018, the company entered the consumer lending space, becoming a full-fledged digital consumer financial services organization over the next two years
BharatX Raises $4.5 Million In Seed Round
Funds will be utilized to build & expand the team, enhance & develop the product further and for market expansion
Oiling The Working Capital Engine for SME Growth
Looking at adding new products and staying India focused
Playing By The Book
Chapman looks at creating strong corporate governance protocolsfor better compliance
Brokering Trust with Financial Innovation
Looking to innovate and add more customers across geographies
The Merchant of Online Retail Payment Solutions
Nambisan looks to invest in product, marketing and sales to further growth
Providing Out-of-the-Box Solutions
Build a team of leaders. Empower employees to make tough decisions independently and own their projects from start to finish: Rajat Deshpande
The Fintech Trailblazer
The company recently raised undisclosed funding with some of the marquee names to invest being Rangarajan Krishnan. Deepak Shahdadpuri, Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta along with Sovereign Fund, Silicon Valley Bank, Robinhood, & Facebook.
Snapmint Raises $9 Million To Power Dreams Of Millions Of Shoppers Across India
Funds will be utilized to expand the network of merchants, launch a suite of innovative BNPL products and power the purchases of over 450 million consumers in India