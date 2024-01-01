Britannia
News and Trends
Century Old Britannia Industries Baked its Last Batch of Biscuits on Monday
Britannia Industries has foreclosed its factory in Taratala, West Bengal after 100 years of manufacturing last Monday.
News and Trends
From 49th Most Valued to Top 4 FMCGs in About Two Weeks, Varun Beverages Briefly Surpasses Britannia
The 1995-incorporated company entered the INR One Lakh Crore club on May 10, making it the 48th in the overall market ranking according to BSE data.
News and Trends
Coronavirus: Britannia Partners With Dunzo To Ensure Supply
Customers can avail the company's products through the hyperlocal service in under an hour of ordering.
Finance
Consumer Giants Are Cutting Down Workforce & Commodity Prices, Is Economic Slowdown the Reason?
After Parle's unemployment scare, HUL slashes prices of select product portfolios