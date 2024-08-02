Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The past few years have seen the disparity in work culture between men and women decrease significantly. Women now are in every sector imaginable, walking step-to-step and rising shoulder-to-shoulder, with men. In a groundbreaking initiative to empower women entrepreneurs and drive economic growth, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has partnered with Britannia Industries to launch the 'Women Entrepreneurship Program'. This program is designed to equip women with essential skills, knowledge, and networking opportunities to succeed in business.

India's startup scene is experiencing a remarkable surge in women-led businesses. According to Women in India's Startup Ecosystem, a Wiser's report, the percentage of women-led startups has jumped from 10 per cent to 18 per cent between 2017 and 2021. What's more, women-led unicorns have risen from 8 per cent to 17 per cent in just five years. Not only are they making waves, but investors also value them highly. To fuel this growth, the program offers free self-paced entrepreneurship courses in multiple languages via the Skill India Digital Hub. Participants receive a prestigious co-branded certificate from NSDC, Britannia Industries and National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) upon completion, recognizing their skills.

Despite the growing number of women-led startups in India, a gender gap persists in the country's corporate leadership. A recent Hindu Business Line report reveals that only five per cent of India's 500 listed companies have a woman at the helm as CEO or MD. Moreover, a staggering 319 companies lack women in key managerial positions (KMP). Among the top 500 NSE-listed companies, 27 are led by women and four companies boast multiple women CEOs or MDs. To bridge this gap, this initiative aims to empower 2.5 million women across India, providing them with the necessary tools and resources to launch and grow successful businesses. The program will hold a grand finale, where the top 50 contestants will pitch their innovative business ideas to a distinguished jury. The top 10 contestants will receive a grant of INR 10 lakh each from Britannia Industries, further fueling their entrepreneurial spirit and excellence.

Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship stated, "It is our privilege that Britannia has partnered with us, focusing on women entrepreneurship. We have made significant strides through NIESBUD and special programs with various ministries. Our efforts include skill training for women's self-help groups, aiming to organise them into business entities."

The collaboration with Britannia Industries not only offers financial grants but also showcases participants' products and services on the Skill India Digital Hub, reinforcing an inclusive environment for women entrepreneurs.

Ved Mani Tiwari, COO (Officiating CEO) of NSDC stated, "This initiative underscores the journey from Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao to Lakhpati Didi, reflecting India's progress in women development."

The program is set to launch in two distinct phases. Phase one kicks off with NSDC and NIESBUD offering free online courses, empowering women with essential entrepreneurship skills, setting up enterprises, financial fundamentals, digital literacy, and market analysis. To ensure the program's long-term impact, regular assessments will be conducted to measure its success and sustainability.

Phase two takes it to the next level with intensive incubation support for 10,000 shortlisted contestants across 100 innovative business models. This comprehensive support includes:

Business model selection and development programs

Industrial workshops and expert guidance

Assistance with business registration and funding through government schemes

Notably, participants' products and services will gain visibility on SIDH's e-commerce platform, UdhyamKart, and Britannia's digital ecosystem for women entrepreneurship, amplifying their reach and potential. This program is ready to act as a catalyst and fuel India's women entrepreneurship. Very soon, the image of an independent working woman will be a thing of regularity instead of an abnormality in the Indian societal context.