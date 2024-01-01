British International Investment
Battery Smart Raises USD 65 Mn in Series B to Boost EV Battery Swapping Network
Orios Venture Partners achieves a 29x return with a strategic partial exit from Delhi-based EV startup, enhancing early-stage investment success.
EV Charging Infra Startup Charge Zone Raises USD 19 Mn from British International Investment
The Vadodara-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds for the expansion of its high-speed charging network for electric cars, buses, and trucks across key cities and highways in India.
House Financing Startup Altum Credo Raises USD 40 Mn in Series C from Z3Partners, Oikocredit, and Others
The Pune-based platform aims to use the proceeds from the current fund raise to achieve AUM growth by further enhancing its distribution network and expanding its operational footprint.
Fish and Seafood Tech Startup Captain Fresh Secures USD 25 M in Extended Series C Round
The Bengaluru-based startup Captain Fresh plans to use the raised funds to bolster its distribution presence in the US and Europe.