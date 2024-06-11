The Delhi-based EV startup will utilise the capital to rapidly scale its dense battery swapping network across India and drive more electric mobility adoption.

Battery tech startup Battery Smart has announced that it has raised USD 65 million in a Series B funding round led by LeapFrog Investments.

Both new and existing investors, such as MUFG Bank, Panasonic, Ecosystem Integrity Fund, Blume Ventures, and British International Investment, participated in the equity round.

Elluminate Capital served as the sole financial advisor for the funding deal.

As per the official release, Battery Smart will use the added capital to fuel its next phase of expansion by bringing its battery-as-a-service solution to more cities across India.

Pulkit Khurana, Co-Founder and CEO, Battery Smart, said, "The fresh capital will enable us to accelerate our expansion, enhance our technology, and strengthen our market presence."

Founded in 2019 by IIT-Kanpur graduates Pulkit Khurana and Siddharth Sikka, Battery Smart is a battery-swapping network for electric two and three-wheelers.

The platform states that it has worked with over 45,000 vehicles in more than 30 cities, done over 35 million battery swaps, and set up over 1000 swap stations.

The company completed a USD 33 million pre-Series B investment in July of last year.

Nakul Zaveri, Partner and Co-Head, Climate Investment Strategy, LeapFrog Investments, said, "We view Battery Smart's offering as a major contributor to India's overall net zero transition - enabling not only the rapid adoption and sustained use of EVs across the country but also the decarbonisation of the grid."

"This investment is a natural fit for LeapFrog's Climate Investment Strategy, which aims to invest $500 million into innovative companies that can rapidly scale new low-carbon, low-cost technologies across growth markets in Asia and Africa," he added.