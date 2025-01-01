Business Ventures
Nitin Jain Quits OfBusiness Amid Plans for New Business Venture
Jain had earlier moved out of the chief business officer role but later rejoined the position.
Why You Should Not Under-Capitalize Your Venture
You don't necessarily need piles of capital to start your business, but you do need the appropriate amount of capital. How to work out the right level of capital?
Hello! Have You Had Your Woody Allen moments yet?
So, you want to be an entrepreneur? While no one can guarantee you will build a Billion Dollar unicorn, you can certainly have fun while you are going through the process, trust me it is critical that you have fun, please read on to know how!
5 Reasons Why PR Is Important For Your Startup
PR can give your business the best result and only use a miniscule amount from your marketing budget