Cashless India

Technology

The Challenge Is To Connect 1.4 Billion Indians Through Internet: Axis Bank's Amitabh Chaudhry

Major concerns are posed by the digital and the spatial divide

By Ashmita Bhogal
Technology

This Global Fintech Enabler Has a Strategy to Enter India's Crowded Payment Space

The Bahrain-based leading Fintech enabler is more keen on taking one city as a project

Finance

Digital Cess –The Right Move at the Wrong Time

Official statistics indicate an 80% increase in the value of digital transactions in 2017-18, with the total amount expected to touch INR 1,800 crore, according to the ministry of information technology

Finance

#5 Ways You can Go Out in India Without a Penny in your Pocket

Cashless digital payment methods are on the rise in India

Growth Strategies

This Indian Digital Wallet Company Founder Says Its Biggest Competitor is Cash

Upasana Taku expects overall digital payments to contribute 35-40 percent of total transactions in the economy by 2018.

Finance

Top 5 Indian Bank-led Innovations That Are Revolutionizing Digital Banking

Corporates are setting up tech labs to foster innovation

Growth Strategies

E-commerce in India is Growing At An Unprecedented Rate

The Indian e-commerce is growing at an unprecedented rate, adding around six million new entrants every month.

Finance

4 Creative Geniuses Give Unique Ideas To Monetize The Demonetization

This killer instinct shoots up when they are put to test in situations like the current aftershocks of the make-or-break gamble of currency demonetization.