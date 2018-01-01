Aashika Jain

Journalist in the making since 2006! My fastest fingers have worked for India's business news channel CNBC-TV18, global news wire Thomson Reuters and the digital arm of India’s biggest newspaper The Economic Times. Now heading the web operations of an enterprising all-women team of Entrepreneur’s India Edition. I am a speed junkie, a cosmic believer, and an absolute Indian at heart! I am all things Hindi + English+ tech.

The Creator of Asia's First Magazine App Decided to Host 10,500 Other Magazines. It is now World's #1 Magazines & Newspapers App
Growth Strategies

The Creator of Asia's First Magazine App Decided to Host 10,500 Other Magazines. It is now World's #1 Magazines & Newspapers App

This App is one of the #10 apps on the Apple App Store
3 min read
This Early-Stage Investment Firm with Fire in its Belly to Fund India's Consumer Startups is Doing so at a Fiery Pace
Investor Outlook

This Early-Stage Investment Firm with Fire in its Belly to Fund India's Consumer Startups is Doing so at a Fiery Pace

Fireside Ventures boasts of creating iconic brands from ideas in consumer space by funding from seed stage to series A
4 min read
Indian Startups are Moving Beyond Valuations to Create India-suited Businesses says this Investor
Investor Outlook

Indian Startups are Moving Beyond Valuations to Create India-suited Businesses says this Investor

Pankaj Joshi believes the second phase will see a lot of new businesses getting funded, those that will actually address problems that exist in India and not just try to bring a problem that has been solved in another country and try to copy-paste that solution in India while the problem may not really exist
5 min read
A Team of 7 Handles 22,000 Influencers on This Platform, the Founder Credits Technology
Influencer Marketing

A Team of 7 Handles 22,000 Influencers on This Platform, the Founder Credits Technology

Priyanka Gill believes digital influencers have their own place in the marketing ecosystem, they always had, they always will
3 min read
The Founder of This Bollywood Gossip Website Missed Her Daily Dose When She Moved to the US, So She Decided to Start Her Own
Bollywood business

The Founder of This Bollywood Gossip Website Missed Her Daily Dose When She Moved to the US, So She Decided to Start Her Own

PinkVilla's Nandini Shenoy counts her tech background as an advantage, but content undoubtedly comes first
4 min read
#3 Things that Helped this Regional CEO to Stay on India's Biggest Real Estate Group's Top Management Role for a Decade
Realty Trends

#3 Things that Helped this Regional CEO to Stay on India's Biggest Real Estate Group's Top Management Role for a Decade

Once you have ownership of a problem, you actually innovate far more to become an entrepreneur in fine ways says Shaishav Dharia
5 min read
India & China To Soon Be Top 3 Economies of the World Says This Financial Advisor
Investment Advisers

India & China To Soon Be Top 3 Economies of the World Says This Financial Advisor

India-born serial entrepreneur Sandy Mehta has built three robust businesses in the financial services space in Asia
4 min read
The Secret to Winning in a Negotiation is Collaboration says Pulitzer Prize Winning Author
Negotiation

The Secret to Winning in a Negotiation is Collaboration says Pulitzer Prize Winning Author

'A lot of people view Google as a large and powerful company but I view the people I've trained at Google to be better at humanity and human connections'
6 min read
Quora Hack Exposed 100 Million Users. Should You Care?
Data Breach

Quora Hack Exposed 100 Million Users. Should You Care?

When you Google "What are the most used social apps in India?," Quora ranks among the top 10
3 min read
The Creators of Popular College Admissions Test SAT are Interested in Helping More Indian Students
Global Education

The Creators of Popular College Admissions Test SAT are Interested in Helping More Indian Students

Students will now have more opportunities to find universities in and outside of India says Linda Liu
3 min read
How Can a Global Brand be Made Sitting Out of India?
Commodity trading

How Can a Global Brand be Made Sitting Out of India?

Eka Software was founded 14 years and its most prominent work includes working with startups to help them scale
5 min read
Marsh India CEO says Indian Market is Touted to be #1 Growth Driver in Entire APAC Region
Insurance

Marsh India CEO says Indian Market is Touted to be #1 Growth Driver in Entire APAC Region

Sanjay Kedia has been at the helm for more than 16 years
4 min read
LGBTQ Series: Indian Comedian Vasu Primlani on How Comedy Can be a Powerful Tool to Bring Real Change in the Society
LGBTQ Leaders

LGBTQ Series: Indian Comedian Vasu Primlani on How Comedy Can be a Powerful Tool to Bring Real Change in the Society

She received the 2015 Nari Shakti Puraskar from the Government of India for her work in other fields
3 min read
India Should Focus on How to go from $3 billion to $10 billion Economy
Investor Outlook

India Should Focus on How to go from $3 billion to $10 billion Economy

Big data, global innovation and successful investor exits will help India scale
4 min read
This 3rd-Gen Filipino Entrepreneur Left his Legal Practice in the US to Return Home to a Culture of Deep Relationships
Family Businesses

This 3rd-Gen Filipino Entrepreneur Left his Legal Practice in the US to Return Home to a Culture of Deep Relationships

Martin Pascual drew inspiration from India and learnt being a professional from his time in Africa
6 min read
