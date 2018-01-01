Aashika Jain

Growth Strategies
The Creator of Asia's First Magazine App Decided to Host 10,500 Other Magazines. It is now World's #1 Magazines & Newspapers App
This App is one of the #10 apps on the Apple App Store
Investor Outlook
This Early-Stage Investment Firm with Fire in its Belly to Fund India's Consumer Startups is Doing so at a Fiery Pace
Fireside Ventures boasts of creating iconic brands from ideas in consumer space by funding from seed stage to series A
Investor Outlook
Indian Startups are Moving Beyond Valuations to Create India-suited Businesses says this Investor
Pankaj Joshi believes the second phase will see a lot of new businesses getting funded, those that will actually address problems that exist in India and not just try to bring a problem that has been solved in another country and try to copy-paste that solution in India while the problem may not really exist
Influencer Marketing
A Team of 7 Handles 22,000 Influencers on This Platform, the Founder Credits Technology
Priyanka Gill believes digital influencers have their own place in the marketing ecosystem, they always had, they always will
Bollywood business
The Founder of This Bollywood Gossip Website Missed Her Daily Dose When She Moved to the US, So She Decided to Start Her Own
PinkVilla's Nandini Shenoy counts her tech background as an advantage, but content undoubtedly comes first
Realty Trends
#3 Things that Helped this Regional CEO to Stay on India's Biggest Real Estate Group's Top Management Role for a Decade
Once you have ownership of a problem, you actually innovate far more to become an entrepreneur in fine ways says Shaishav Dharia
Investment Advisers
India & China To Soon Be Top 3 Economies of the World Says This Financial Advisor
India-born serial entrepreneur Sandy Mehta has built three robust businesses in the financial services space in Asia
Negotiation
The Secret to Winning in a Negotiation is Collaboration says Pulitzer Prize Winning Author
'A lot of people view Google as a large and powerful company but I view the people I've trained at Google to be better at humanity and human connections'
Data Breach
Quora Hack Exposed 100 Million Users. Should You Care?
When you Google "What are the most used social apps in India?," Quora ranks among the top 10
Global Education
The Creators of Popular College Admissions Test SAT are Interested in Helping More Indian Students
Students will now have more opportunities to find universities in and outside of India says Linda Liu
Commodity trading
How Can a Global Brand be Made Sitting Out of India?
Eka Software was founded 14 years and its most prominent work includes working with startups to help them scale
Insurance
Marsh India CEO says Indian Market is Touted to be #1 Growth Driver in Entire APAC Region
Sanjay Kedia has been at the helm for more than 16 years
LGBTQ Leaders
LGBTQ Series: Indian Comedian Vasu Primlani on How Comedy Can be a Powerful Tool to Bring Real Change in the Society
She received the 2015 Nari Shakti Puraskar from the Government of India for her work in other fields
Investor Outlook
India Should Focus on How to go from $3 billion to $10 billion Economy
Big data, global innovation and successful investor exits will help India scale
Family Businesses
This 3rd-Gen Filipino Entrepreneur Left his Legal Practice in the US to Return Home to a Culture of Deep Relationships
Martin Pascual drew inspiration from India and learnt being a professional from his time in Africa