Charging infrastructure
OLA To Deploy Hypercharger Network With 1 Lakh Charging Points Across 400 Cities
Ola will offer the most comprehensive set of charging options to its electric vehicle customers through a combination of widely deployed high-speed Ola Hyperchargers and the home-charger that will come bundled with the Ola Scooter
[Start-it-up] A Public EV Charging Station Business
As the central government de-licensed the activity of setting up of public EV chargers, you might want to look at the space for business opportunity
Despite Public And Private Push, Electric Four Wheeler Segment Records Disappointing Sales
According to the ET Auto report, only 1,309 units of electric cars were sold in India in April-November of FY20
Raja Gayam Gives 3 Reasons to Switch Fully to Electric Vehicles
The founder of Gayam Motor Works discusses the ecosystem of EVs in India, praises some steps of the government but adds the road towards complete EV adoption is long
These Steps will Ensure India is Prepared for the EV Revolution
The policymakers and the automobile industry are implementing critically productive measures to maneuver a nationwide change
Is EV Localization Mandate Crucial In the Long Run?
Industry experts believe that localization mandate may be the reason behind low sales but it will lead to the manufacturing of good quality products in a long run
Wider EV Adoption in India May Take Time
Indian market is not ready for mass adoption of electric vehicles as they cost more compared with diesel- or petrol-run vehicles
Is Lack of Charging Infrastructure Impeding Growth of Electric Vehicle Sales?
A question that remains unanswered is whether development of charging infrastructure is necessary for deployment of the vehicles or is it the other way round
Trescon Making EV Dialogue Simpler With World EV Show
The event is aimed at opening up business opportunities and investments in the Indian electric vehicle space
Is India Focusing Enough Towards Solving Issues Related To EV Charging Infrastructure?
According to a report by Florence School of Regulation, business model of EV charging in India is at the introductory stage and focuses on kickstarting the market