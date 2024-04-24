According to the report by ExperiencesWithEV, a research analysis firm that tracks the EV sector in India, Six months ago, there were 21 charge point operators (CPOs) with at least 15 charging guns in a state/UT. However, now there are 23 CPOs with at least 20 charging guns.

While the private players in electric vehicle sector and government are pushing their limits to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles in India, charging infrastructure in the country has shown an improvement.

Earlier the government revealed that there are only 12,146 public charging stations are operating in India, which sparked the concern over the achievement of its 30@30 target.

However, the situation has changed and improved for a better. According to a report, the Combined Charging System (CCS2) is witnessing two-fold growth in a year.

The CCS2 charging points have risen in states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

Speaking on this, Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+ said that as India's services sector increasingly adopts EVs, it serves as a beacon of inspiration, demonstrating the immense potential for widespread opportunities in the increasingly interconnected EV ecosystem.

"Incorporating electric vehicles (EVs) into India's services sector represents a transformative leap towards a greener and more sustainable future. As the leading EV charger installer in India, we have a front row seat to the current transformations happening in the Indian EV ecosystem. By deploying charging infrastructure for delivery fleets, taxis, three wheelers, E-rickshaws and public transportation, we're not just facilitating convenience; we're driving a monumental shift towards sustainability," Lakhotia added.

In term of charge point operators, Maharashtra leads from the front followed by Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala and, Rajasthan.

According to the report, Tamil Nadu has a strong regional player like Zeon and high charging tariffs. Those could be some of the reasons why the growth has not kept up with other states as Tamil Nadu has fallen from fourth to seventh place in a year while Gujarat jumped to third slot since the last count.

"Evera is revolutionizing India's transportation landscape by electrifying 2.5 million commercial taxis. Having already achieved a significant milestone, Evera has surpassed 25 million green kilometres driven by their electric fleet. This embrace of EVs by the service sector heralds a triple-win scenario for businesses, the environment, and India's roadmap to decarbonisation," Nimish Trivedi, Co-Founder & CEO, Evera said.

Meanwhile, Sandiip Bhammer, Founder and Co Managing Partner, Green Frontier Capital said that the reported of doubling of CCS2 charging stations every 6 months in India reflects a robust response to the growing demand for electric vehicles in India.

"The expansion is critical, aligning with the government's ambitions to boost EV adoption and reduce carbon emissions. By enhancing charging infrastructure, lndia will not only support the practical use of EVs but also propels towards its environmental goals of Net Zero by 2070," Sandiip added.

Commenting on the development, Niranjan Nayak, MD, Delta Electronics India said that building a robust CCS2 charging infrastructure becomes paramount. To achieve India's ambitious EV penetration targets, a comprehensive and rapidly expanding charging network is critical.

We believe the rapid CCS2 expansion is a testament to the collective efforts of all stakeholders – policymakers, automakers, and solution providers like Delta – working together to create a cleaner and greener transportation future for India, Nayak added.

With installations doubling every six months, the rapid proliferation of CCS2 charging stations heralds a transformative era in India's EV landscape. They serve as the backbone of our nation's EV infrastructure, vitalizing the vision of widespread electric mobility. As demand for EVs surges, a robust charging infrastructure is crucial, said Aditya Singh Ratnu, CEO of ZEVO.

A total of 21.7 lakh electric vehicle have been sold in India since 2017 out of which 11.7 lakh were sold during 2022-23 and 14.4 lakh were sold till Jan 2024, according to Society of Manufacturer of Electric Vehicles (SMEV).

Speaking to Entrepreneur, Ayush Lohia, CEO –Lohia Auto said that with the establishment of a battery swapping station in Vishakhapatnam, we witness the exponential growth of India's EV charging infrastructure, doubling every six months.

"This staggering increase of over 100 per cent with each surge not only accelerates the demand for electric vehicles but also signifies a monumental shift towards sustainability. Each new charging station serves as a beacon, illuminating the path towards a cleaner, greener future," he said.