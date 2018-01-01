James Stephenson

25 Common Characteristics of Successful Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

25 Common Characteristics of Successful Entrepreneurs

Do you have what it takes to get through hard times? Here are the traits that help home-based business owners thrive.
15+ min read
9 Ideas for Teen Businesses
Entrepreneurs

9 Ideas for Teen Businesses

If you want to earn your own money, but are too young to take a part-time job or would prefer to be your own boss, these ideas will help you get a business started.
12 min read
Get Your After-School Business Started!
Entrepreneurs

Get Your After-School Business Started!

Not willing to go the minimum-wage route? Start your own business, and learn what it's like to be your own boss.
9 min read
Starting a Service Business

Starting a Service Business

You have skills, knowledge and experience. Here's how to turn those assets into a thriving business.
12 min read
Money Management Basics

Money Management Basics

Before you start making money, you have to figure out how to manage it. Our in-depth guide has everything you need.
13 min read
How to Buy and Sell Products for a Living
Starting a Business

How to Buy and Sell Products for a Living

Thousands of people worldwide have discovered they can start a business by buying new and used products cheaply and reselling them for a profit. Find out how you can join their ranks.
11 min read
Bargain-Buying at Live Auction Sales

Bargain-Buying at Live Auction Sales

Need a new supply of cheap products for your business? Use these tips at live auctions to get the deals!
14 min read
Seven Places to Find New Products for Resale

Seven Places to Find New Products for Resale

Locating reasonably priced resale merchandise can make or break your biz. Here's where to look.
11 min read
Pricing New, Used and Collectible Goods for Sale

Pricing New, Used and Collectible Goods for Sale

Before you start reselling the treasures you've collected, check out these pricing tips to maximize your returns.
8 min read
