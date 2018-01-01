James Stephenson

Entrepreneurs
25 Common Characteristics of Successful Entrepreneurs
Do you have what it takes to get through hard times? Here are the traits that help home-based business owners thrive.
Entrepreneurs
9 Ideas for Teen Businesses
If you want to earn your own money, but are too young to take a part-time job or would prefer to be your own boss, these ideas will help you get a business started.
Entrepreneurs
Get Your After-School Business Started!
Not willing to go the minimum-wage route? Start your own business, and learn what it's like to be your own boss.
Starting a Service Business
You have skills, knowledge and experience. Here's how to turn those assets into a thriving business.
Starting a Business
Start a Service Business
Everyone has skills, knowledge and experience--and anyone can turn those assets into a thriving business.
Money Management Basics
Before you start making money, you have to figure out how to manage it. Our in-depth guide has everything you need.
Finance
The Basics of Money Management
Before you start making money, you've got to figure out how you're going to accept payments, establish payment and credit terms, and manage your finances. This how-to will help.
Starting a Business
How to Buy and Sell Products for a Living
Thousands of people worldwide have discovered they can start a business by buying new and used products cheaply and reselling them for a profit. Find out how you can join their ranks.
How to Buy and Sell Products for a Living
Thousands of people worldwide have discovered they can start a business by buying new and used products cheaply and reselling them for a profit. Find out how you can join their ranks.
Bargain-Buying at Live Auction Sales
Need a new supply of cheap products for your business? Use these tips at live auctions to get the deals!
Seven Places to Find New Products for Resale
Locating reasonably priced resale merchandise can make or break your biz. Here's where to look.
Pricing New, Used and Collectible Goods for Sale
Before you start reselling the treasures you've collected, check out these pricing tips to maximize your returns.
Ready for Anything
7 Places to Find New Products to Sell
The ability to locate reasonably priced merchandise to sell can make or break a business. Here are seven places to start looking.
Growth Strategies
Bargain-Buying at Live Auction Sales
Need a new supply of cheap products for your business? Check out live auctions. We've got auction tips and terminology that'll help you get the deals.
Starting a Business
Pricing New, Used and Collectible Goods for Sale
Before you start reselling the treasures you've amassed, learn how to price them correctly.