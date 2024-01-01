coindcx
CoinDCX Unveils Bharat Custody with INR 50 Cr R&D Push
Revealed at Unfold 2024, CoinDCX's flagship Web3 event, the initiative aims to address the critical need for a secure, localised third-party custody service for Indian exchanges and VDA companies.
CoinDCX Releases Proof of Reserve And Liability Report For January - March 2023
As part of its commitment to transparency and consumer protection, the company has now released a complete list of wallet addresses for public viewing and verification
Bitcoin Wave This Time Sees Mature Investor Participation
Digital-asset exchanges are pointing to the trend that this time investors are not entering the space in the heat of the market sentiment
Cryptocurrency Exchange CoinDCX Raises INR 100 Cr in Series B Funding Round
CoinDCX aims to deploy the fresh capital to drive cryptocurrency adoption in India with cutting-edge innovative products and attract and retain fresh talent