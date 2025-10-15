CoinDCX Receives Fresh Investment from Coinbase at USD 2.45 Bn Valuation The amount of the funding remains undisclosed.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Crypto exchange CoinDCX has secured a new investment from Coinbase at a post-money valuation of USD 2.45 billion. The amount of the funding remains undisclosed.

Coinbase has been an investor in CoinDCX since 2020, and this latest investment is described as an extension of a previous funding round.

In April 2022, CoinDCX raised USD 135 million at a valuation exceeding USD 2 billion, with Coinbase among the participants. The company became a unicorn in August 2021 after raising USD 90 million in its Series C round.

According to CoinDCX, the fresh capital will be used to strengthen product development, introduce new on-chain use cases, and support global expansion. The company also plans to continue its efforts in compliance and crypto education.

Founded in 2018, CoinDCX serves over 20 million users in India and offers access to more than 500 crypto assets and 200 trading pairs. It caters to both retail and institutional investors.

In 2024, CoinDCX expanded into the Middle East and North Africa by acquiring BitOasis. The firm operates under DCX Group, which also includes CoinDCX Ventures and Okto, a Web3 wallet platform with 20 million users.

This year has seen several leadership changes at CoinDCX. In June 2025, the company's chief technology officer and head of legal stepped down, followed by the resignation of Chief Human Resources Officer Mudita Chauhan and Chief Information Security Officer Sridhar G in September. Around the same time, Amol Wanjari was appointed as Head of Engineering and Sangeeth Aloysius as Head of Product.

Meanwhile, Coinbase has resumed operations in India after a three-year suspension. The US-based exchange relaunched on October 3, 2025, with an early access program following its registration with India's Financial Intelligence Unit in March 2025.
