Creative Inc 2021

News and Trends

End of Creativity Means End of Your Venture: GlobalBees CEO Nitin Agarwal

Agarwal believes that while coming up with creative ideas is easy, it is important to understand whether they are practical, promise value and address a market need

By S Shanthi
News and Trends

Bewakoof: A Brand That Is As Unique As The Name

Even before co-founding Bewakoof in the year 2012, Prabhkiran Singh was always fascinated by how design could solve real-world problems and that is what motivated him towards entrepreneurship

Growth Strategies

The CoWIN Masterstroke

The platform, developed in 12 days and improvised over time, is driving the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination programme

Entrepreneurs

'Doing More With Less' While Building Masterpieces

Chamba-born, Harvard-trained architect Sameep Padora talks about issues on affordable housing in India, the perpetual malaise surrounding urban planning, and the role of architects

News and Trends

Jasleen Royal: The Singer Flooding Our Timelines

You've probably heard her inimitable voice in songs like Love You Zindagi from Dear Zindagi and Din Shagna Da in Phillauri