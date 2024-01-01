Creative Inc 2021
End of Creativity Means End of Your Venture: GlobalBees CEO Nitin Agarwal
Agarwal believes that while coming up with creative ideas is easy, it is important to understand whether they are practical, promise value and address a market need
Bewakoof: A Brand That Is As Unique As The Name
Even before co-founding Bewakoof in the year 2012, Prabhkiran Singh was always fascinated by how design could solve real-world problems and that is what motivated him towards entrepreneurship
The CoWIN Masterstroke
The platform, developed in 12 days and improvised over time, is driving the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination programme
'Doing More With Less' While Building Masterpieces
Chamba-born, Harvard-trained architect Sameep Padora talks about issues on affordable housing in India, the perpetual malaise surrounding urban planning, and the role of architects
Jasleen Royal: The Singer Flooding Our Timelines
You've probably heard her inimitable voice in songs like Love You Zindagi from Dear Zindagi and Din Shagna Da in Phillauri