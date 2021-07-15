S Shanthi

S Shanthi


Senior Correspondent

Shanthi specialises in writing sector-specific trends,  interviews and startup profiles. She has worked as a feature writer for over a decade in several print and digital media companies. She is also a mom who looks forward to playing a game of cards with her tween daughter every evening after work. 

Latest

News and Trends

How ONDC Aims To Standardise India's Booming E-commerce Industry

The project aims to curb digital monopoly by creating a platform that can be utilised by all online retailers

Continue Reading
News and Trends

From Featuring Scanned Restaurant Menu Cards To IPO: The Zomato Story

It has been a bumpy ride for the food delivery firm; here's a look into Zomato's 12 plus-year-old journey

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like