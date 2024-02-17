The tech giant has expanded the availability of the app to over 150 countries and territories, including India

Google has broadened the reach of its AI chatbot Gemini to more than 150 countries, including India. It will gradually expand the app to more languages, countries and territories soon. Currently, the app is available in English, Korean and Japanese languages, the tech giant said on its support page.

"Gemini mobile apps are currently available in English, Japanese, and Korean languages in more than 150 countries. We'll gradually expand to more languages, countries, and territories in a way that is consistent with local regulations and our AI principles," it said.

The app will be available on Android, but there isn't a dedicated app on iOS and users will be able to access the bot from within the Google app using a toggle on iOS 16 and up.

With this new capability, advertisers can simply input their website URL and let Google's AI do the heavy lifting. Gemini will analyse the site and suggest relevant images, headlines, descriptions and keywords to use in search ads. Google is also utilising generative AI to create unique images tailored to each business using their existing brand assets. Additionally, there is now a conversational chatbot interface that allows advertisers to guide the ad creation process by chatting with the system. They can provide feedback, ask questions and request changes if unsatisfied with the initial results. The goal is to combine the advertiser's expertise with Google's AI capabilities for optimal outcomes.

Notably, last week, the company rolled out the Gemini 1.0 Ultra, and yesterday it said that it was ready to introduce the next generation of its LLM, Gemini 1.5.

"Our teams continue pushing the frontiers of our latest models with safety at the core. They are making rapid progress. In fact, we're ready to introduce the next generation: Gemini 1.5. It shows dramatic improvements across a number of dimensions and 1.5 Pro achieves comparable quality to 1.0 Ultra, while using less compute," said Alphabet's chief executive officer Sundar Pichai on Friday.