Google brings Gemini AI power To Ad Creation Google has unveiled a new feature that aims to make creating search ads easier for businesses. The company has incorporated its advanced AI system, Gemini, into its ad platform to generate ad copy and assets automatically

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Unsplash

Google has unveiled a new feature that aims to make creating search ads easier for businesses. The company has incorporated its advanced AI system, Gemini, into its ad platform to generate ad copy and assets automatically. Gemini is the same AI that powers chatbots like Bard and ChatGPT.

With this new capability, advertisers can simply input their website URL and let Google's AI do the heavy lifting. Gemini will analyse the site and suggest relevant images, headlines, descriptions and keywords to use in search ads. Google is also utilising generative AI to create unique images tailored to each business using their existing brand assets. Additionally, there is now a conversational chatbot interface that allows advertisers to guide the ad creation process by chatting with the system. They can provide feedback, ask questions and request changes if unsatisfied with the initial results. The goal is to combine the advertiser's expertise with Google's AI capabilities for optimal outcomes.

Early data indicates the AI-powered system is working. Businesses testing the conversational ad builder saw a 42% boost in campaigns receiving a "good" or "excellent" Ad Strength rating according to Google. This metric measures an ad's effectiveness at driving clicks and conversions. The new automated ad capabilities are now available to all advertisers in the US and UK after being piloted last year. Google says any images created through its generative AI tools will be visibly watermarked using SynthID technology. "Generative AI can empower advertisers and users from streamlining campaign creation to increasing the effectiveness of ads," Shashi Thakur, vice president and general manager of Google Ads, said Tuesday in a blog post.

As the dominant search engine, Google accounts for a sizeable chunk of searches around the globe. Buying ads on its platform is becoming increasingly necessary for businesses who want to reach customers online. Leveraging AI to simplify the ad creation process could make search advertising more accessible, particularly for small businesses without big marketing budgets.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Related Topics

Technology

Most Popular

See all
Business News

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Business News

How to Design an Eye-Catching Website That Truly Captures Your Audience

The rules governing a "well-designed website" are in constant flux. So getting insights into the latest web design trends for 2024 is crucial to captivate visitors and engage the right audience for your business.

By Itai Sadan
Business News

Forget Everything You've Heard About Multitasking. Here's How to Juggle a Busy Day and Still Make Time for Meaningful Work

Once celebrated, but now increasingly regarded as a bane to productivity, multitasking can actually yield considerable benefits — if it's designed around your unique needs, strengths and creative schedule.

By Aytekin Tank
Business News

This JPMorgan Employee Started an 'Immediate Passive Income' Side Hustle That Earns Up to $7,000 a Month: 'Let the Money Roll In'

The revenue stream "is great," Kyle Kazmer says — but that's not even his favorite thing about the "rewarding" gig.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Rapid Business Expansion Can Be a Good Thing — But It Comes With Challenges. Here's How to Make This Growth Sustainable.

Growth and expansion are far more than a matter of top-line revenue. Let's dive into some of the things that have helped me create sustainable growth in my companies.

By Jason Miller
Business News

Adopt These 9 Habits and You'll Be Unrecognizable By the End of 2024

Beyond gratitude, SPF, and making your bed, these habits will help you better succeed in business, life and relationships.

By Elisette Carlson