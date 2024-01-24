Google has unveiled a new feature that aims to make creating search ads easier for businesses. The company has incorporated its advanced AI system, Gemini, into its ad platform to generate ad copy and assets automatically

With this new capability, advertisers can simply input their website URL and let Google's AI do the heavy lifting. Gemini will analyse the site and suggest relevant images, headlines, descriptions and keywords to use in search ads. Google is also utilising generative AI to create unique images tailored to each business using their existing brand assets. Additionally, there is now a conversational chatbot interface that allows advertisers to guide the ad creation process by chatting with the system. They can provide feedback, ask questions and request changes if unsatisfied with the initial results. The goal is to combine the advertiser's expertise with Google's AI capabilities for optimal outcomes.

Early data indicates the AI-powered system is working. Businesses testing the conversational ad builder saw a 42% boost in campaigns receiving a "good" or "excellent" Ad Strength rating according to Google. This metric measures an ad's effectiveness at driving clicks and conversions. The new automated ad capabilities are now available to all advertisers in the US and UK after being piloted last year. Google says any images created through its generative AI tools will be visibly watermarked using SynthID technology. "Generative AI can empower advertisers and users from streamlining campaign creation to increasing the effectiveness of ads," Shashi Thakur, vice president and general manager of Google Ads, said Tuesday in a blog post.

As the dominant search engine, Google accounts for a sizeable chunk of searches around the globe. Buying ads on its platform is becoming increasingly necessary for businesses who want to reach customers online. Leveraging AI to simplify the ad creation process could make search advertising more accessible, particularly for small businesses without big marketing budgets.