Cyprus-based Maritime Companies Announce FDI of ₹10,000 Cr for the Indian Shipping Sector The FDI is marked as the largest ever in the Indian shipping sector since this sector was opened to 100% FDI in the year 2005.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Cyprus-based entities Interorient Navigation Co. Ltd and Danship & Partners Ltd have together announced a Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of INR 10,000 crore for the Indian shipping sector.

The FDI is marked as the largest ever in the Indian shipping sector since this sector was opened to 100% FDI in the year 2005. This comes after Prime Minister (PM) of India Narendra Modi's state visit to Cyprus earlier in June, marking the first ever state visit to Cyprus by an Indian PM in over two decades.

During the visit, the Indian PM held formal discussions with the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, and discussed a range of topics, including strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the maritime domain.

This historic investment proposal is said to closely align with the roadmap of the Prime Minister of India's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', contributing to a broader maritime infrastructure development under initiatives such as 'Maritime India Vision – 2030' and 'SagarMala.'

This imminent FDI in India will contribute, among other things, to the following in the broader Indian national interest:

  • All the ships under this investment will be registered under the Indian flag, adding significantly to India's national shipping tonnage.
  • Provide large employment for Indian cadets, trainees, and seafarers.
  • The freight earned for the carriage of Indian EXIM (export-import) trade will remain in the Indian economy.
  • Contribute to India's economic security,
  • Make for value-added contributions to India's journey towards becoming the third-largest economy in the world over the next few years.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Science & Technology

101 Small Business Ideas to Match Your Personality, Investment, Skills & Goals

Still stuck on what biz to start? Use AI to uncover 101 custom ideas aligned with your skills, values & lifestyle—plus a 90-day roadmap to launch with clarity.

By Ben Angel
News and Trends

Commercial Vehicle Sales Volume to See Moderate Growth in FY26: CareEdge Ratings

The report said that it expects the Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) segment to grow by 2-4 per cent in FY26, while the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (MHCV) segment is projected to grow by 4-6 per cent during the same period.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Entrepreneur India 35 Under 35 2025: The Empire Builder

"For 2nd generation entrepreneurs, it is a ready platform to showcase their professional abilities. I believe in filling in the gaps and expanding the 1st generation business to the next level," Mahesh N R, TSL Group

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Starting a Business

How to Build a Side Hustle That Stands on Its Own — Without Burning Out

Ready to take your side hustle to the next level? This article shows you how to turn it into its own unique brand that gets noticed and grows on its own.

By Adam Horlock