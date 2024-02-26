The study also says that despite 73% of Indian organizations setting gender diversity goals, only 21% have supporting strategies

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

34% of women in India exit firms over work-life balance while only 4% of men do so, say a study by The Udaiti Foundation and Center for Economic Data & Analysis (CEDA). The report highlights a significant contrast between rhetoric and action in gender diversity initiatives in corporate India.

"At Udaiti, we are committed to driving action for women's economic power and agency, through data-backed evidence and purposeful collaborations with India Inc. The Women in India Inc. Summit is a crucial platform that aims to bring together industry leaders to spark actionable conversations that help move the needle on the ground towards gender inclusive workplaces", remarked Pooja Sharma Goyal, CEO, The Udaiti Foundation.

The study also stated that despite commendable efforts, such as 48% organizations using mixed-gender interview panels and 52% employing gender-neutral job descriptions, training for hiring managers, crucial for gender diversity (30%), remains under prioritized.

Dr Ashwini Deshpande, Professor of Economics, Ashoka University, said, "The WIIn report highlights the critical necessity for fundamental change in corporate attitude towards gender diversity. We find that even organisations with stated gender diversity goals often lack actual mechanisms to ensure a female-friendly and gender diverse work culture. Employers can play a huge role in attracting women into formal paid work. The right mix of policies at the workplace will enable women to stay on, advance in their careers, and contribute to the growth of the organisation."

The study also says that despite 73% of Indian organizations setting gender diversity goals, only 21% have supporting strategies. It adds that while 55% of firms set goals for women's advancement, only 37% tackle gender imbalances in hiring. Furthermore, legal compliance gaps have also been observed. 59% of firms lack mandatory internal complaints committees, 37% fail to provide maternity leave benefits and only 17.5% provide childcare facilities.