Dabur
From Manufacturing Medicine To Becoming a INR 10,000 Cr Business
The brand Dabur is synonymous with taking care of yourself and your loved ones. In its 138 years of history, it has produced several iconic products
Soon, Dabur To Induct 100 Electric Vehicles
The FMCG company has plans to induct the electric vehicles in its supply chain for last-mile product distribution
Meet the youngest chairman of Dabur India: Amit Burman
Dabur scion Amit Burman, who has been at the helm of disruption in the family business, is appointed as its chairman, as the next generation takes the reins at one of the nation's oldest consumer goods companies.
This Young Entrepreneur is Battling for a 'Clean India'
Diya has been extremely lucky in initiating her own project, backed by her parents.
How Legacy Brands Are Vouching For Revival Of Ayurveda
5,000-year-old, Ayurveda can be considered as one of most prevalent of alternative medicines practiced throughout the world.
Passing on the Baton
There is good judgement all around and the larger consensus is not to refute what young brings to the business but rather try to balance the new thinking with the old style of doing business