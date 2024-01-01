Dabur

Growth Strategies

From Manufacturing Medicine To Becoming a INR 10,000 Cr Business

The brand Dabur is synonymous with taking care of yourself and your loved ones. In its 138 years of history, it has produced several iconic products

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Soon, Dabur To Induct 100 Electric Vehicles

The FMCG company has plans to induct the electric vehicles in its supply chain for last-mile product distribution

Leadership

Meet the youngest chairman of Dabur India: Amit Burman

Dabur scion Amit Burman, who has been at the helm of disruption in the family business, is appointed as its chairman, as the next generation takes the reins at one of the nation's oldest consumer goods companies.

Entrepreneurs

This Young Entrepreneur is Battling for a 'Clean India'

Diya has been extremely lucky in initiating her own project, backed by her parents.

Growth Strategies

How Legacy Brands Are Vouching For Revival Of Ayurveda

5,000-year-old, Ayurveda can be considered as one of most prevalent of alternative medicines practiced throughout the world.

Growth Strategies

Passing on the Baton

There is good judgement all around and the larger consensus is not to refute what young brings to the business but rather try to balance the new thinking with the old style of doing business