From Manufacturing Medicine To Becoming a INR 10,000 Cr Business

The brand Dabur is synonymous with taking care of yourself and your loved ones. In its 138 years of history, it has produced several iconic products. Its portfolio glitters with Dabur Chyawanprash, Hajmola, Dabur Amla Hair Oil, and Dabur Lal Dant Manjan to name a few. The $1.2 billion brand has its presence not only in India, but also in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, the US and Europe.

Dabur

"Brand Dabur evokes feelings of trust in the minds of our consumers. For the past over a century, Dabur has been marrying the traditional knowledge of Ayurveda with cutting edge science to create highly efficacious products that cater to the varied needs of our consumers across generations. We have invested in research and have been developing high quality products to retain its leadership position in the market. Going forward too, we will continue to invest in research, and develop Ayurvedic products that meet the ever-changing needs of our consumers," shared Mohit Malhotra, CEO, Dabur India Ltd with Entrepreneur India.

1884- Established by Dr S.K Burman in Kolkata as an ayurvedic medicine manufacturer

1919- Research and development lab established to develop a new product range

1936- Became full-fledged company Dabur India (Dr. S. K. Burman) Pvt Ltd

1940- Entered into the Personal Care segment with Dabur Amla Hair Oil

1949- Entered into Oral Care segment with Dabur Lal Dant Manjan.

1970- Company launched Dabur Chyawanprash India's first branded Chyawanprash

1978- Launch of digestive tablets Hajmola

1986- Became a public limited company- Dabur India Ltd

1994- Raised first public issue, oversubscribed 21 times

1995- Launches brand Vatika as an enriched Coconut Hair Oil

1997- Enters the fruit juice market with Réal

2000- Turnover crossed INR 1,000 crore.

2003- Pharma business demerged to focus on core FMCG business

2004- First Ayurvedic toothpaste launched with Dabur Red Paste

2007- Merged Dabur Food with Dabur India

2008- Acquires Fem Care to strengthen Skin Care presence

2010- Acquired Hobi (Turkey) and Namaste (US)

2011- Enters Professional Skin Care market with Salon Facials

2012- Dabur crosses Billion-Dollar Turnover Mark

2013- Market Capitalization crosses $5-bn

2022- Revenue crossed Rs 10,000 Crore