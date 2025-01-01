DBS Bank India
DBS Bank India Extends INR 670 Cr Sustainability Linked Trade Facility To Indorama India
The facility is aimed at supporting sustainable manufacturing practices within the fertiliser sector, particularly in eastern India.
90% of Rural Women Entrepreneurs Save, But Financial Planning Needs Improvement: Report
Among those who save, 56% opt for bank deposits, 39% participate in SHG savings programs, and 18% keep aside cash without investing it. Investment in Fixed Deposits (FDs), Recurring Deposits (RDs), and gold remains relatively low, with only 11% and 5% using these options, respectively.
24% of Women Entrepreneurs Unaware of Government Schemes: Report
The report offers insights into women entrepreneurs' funding sources, banking habits, digital payment preferences, and sustainability practices while addressing challenges like gender bias and the influence of age, income, and location.
DBS Bank India Announces USD 250 Mn Lending Support for Startups and 'new economy' Companies
The initiative is part of the bank's focus on fostering innovation and entrepreneurship within the country's thriving startup ecosystem.